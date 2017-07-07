Longford ladies to meet neighbouring rivals Leitrim in All-Ireland Intermediate Qualifiers
TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship
Michelle Farrell pictured in action for Longford against Meath in the recent TG4 Leinster Ladies Football Intermediate Championship semi-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. Photo: Syl Healy
As the Longford ladies regroup following the heavy defeat they suffered against Meath in the recent Leinster Intermediate Championship semi-final, they have been drawn to meet neighbouring rivals Leitrim in the All-Ireland Qualifiers on August 5/6.
Leitrim lost to Sligo 3-15 to 2-13 in the recent Connacht Intermediate Final and will provide stern opposition for Longford with the eventual winners of the local derby advancing to take on Ulster champions Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final on the weekend of August 19/20.
The full draw for the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship is as follows:
Preliminary Round Qualifiers
Limerick v Wicklow
Offaly v Louth
First Round Qualifiers
1. Loser of Munster Final Clare or Tipperary v Winner Limerick or Wicklow
2. Loser of Leinster Final Meath or Wexford v Winner Offaly or Louth
3. Down v Roscommon
4. Leitrim v Longford
All-Ireland Quarter-Finals
(A) Winner Leinster Final Meath or Wexford v 1
(B) Winner Munster Final Clare or Tipperary v 2
(C) Connacht winners Sligo v 3 Down or Roscommon
(D) Ulster winners Tyrone v 4 Leitrim or Longford
All-Ireland Semi-Finals
Winners A v Winners B
Winners C v Winners D
