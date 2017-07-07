Longford ladies to meet neighbouring rivals Leitrim in All-Ireland Intermediate Qualifiers

As the Longford ladies regroup following the heavy defeat they suffered against Meath in the recent Leinster Intermediate Championship semi-final, they have been drawn to meet neighbouring rivals Leitrim in the All-Ireland Qualifiers on August 5/6.

Leitrim lost to Sligo 3-15 to 2-13 in the recent Connacht Intermediate Final and will provide stern opposition for Longford with the eventual winners of the local derby advancing to take on Ulster champions Tyrone in the All-Ireland quarter-final on the weekend of August 19/20.

The full draw for the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Intermediate Championship is as follows:

Preliminary Round Qualifiers

Limerick v Wicklow

Offaly v Louth



First Round Qualifiers

1. Loser of Munster Final Clare or Tipperary v Winner Limerick or Wicklow

2. Loser of Leinster Final Meath or Wexford v Winner Offaly or Louth

3. Down v Roscommon

4. Leitrim v Longford

All-Ireland Quarter-Finals

(A) Winner Leinster Final Meath or Wexford v 1

(B) Winner Munster Final Clare or Tipperary v 2

(C) Connacht winners Sligo v 3 Down or Roscommon

(D) Ulster winners Tyrone v 4 Leitrim or Longford

All-Ireland Semi-Finals

Winners A v Winners B

Winners C v Winners D