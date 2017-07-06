Ardagh/Moydow overcome Sean Connolly’s in league final to capture the John Drake Cup

Ardagh/Moydow captured the John Drake Cup with a fine win over Sean Connolly’s in the Intermediate Football League final played at Higginstown, Granard on Friday night last.

Ardagh St Patrick’s/Moydow Harpers . . . 1-18 Sean Connolly’s . . . 1-8

Sean Pierson’s charges were full value for their win and played some lovely football throughout with Killian Farrell excellent in attack; the midfield duo of Paddy Keenan and Seamus Shortt were competent while their defence were resilient when called upon.

John Shea opened the scoring straight from the throw-in but minutes later Stephen Lynch (free) was on the mark for Connolly’s.

Paddy Ganley and Lynch (free) traded points before Ardagh/Moydow took a grip of the game. Killian Farrell kicked over two points (one free) and Gerard Farrell and Daryl Carrigy were also on target as they opened up a four point lead by the 15th minute.

While the gap was closed to just one point in the 16th minute when Paddy O’Neill flicked the ball to the net to get Connolly’s back into the game, the Ardagh/Moydow response was terrific as they regained the upper hand.

Scores followed from Paddy Keenan (kicking a lovely point), Killian Farrell (free) and Paddy Ganley and Just before the break Daryl Carrigy finished off a lovely move which started in the defence and ended with the U-21 county player rattling the net with a great strike. A free from Killian Farrell left Ardagh/Moydow in a commanding 1-10 to 1-2 advantage at the break.

The lead was extended to 10 points in the early stages of the second half with Killian Farrell once again accurate from a free and John Shea getting his second point of the game.

After going 26 minutes without a score, Connolly’s got a much needed point in the 42nd minute through Trevor Murtagh. Sean Kenny added another and then Ardagh/Moydow goalkeeper Darren Farrell done very well to tip a shot from Paddy O’Neill over the bar for a point.

Connolly’s brief comeback was halted when Killian Farrell kicked over a fine point. Daryl Carrigy then landed two scores in a row and in the 51st minute there was 11 between the sides when John Shea set up Paddy Ganley for another point.

When Connolly’s tried to break and get scores they were denied by a solid Ardagh/Moydow defence and Stephen Lynch was on target from a free in the 53rd minute.

Substitute Patrick McDonnell got a point for Connolly’s in the final minute of the game before Paddy Ganley kicked over a fine point for Ardagh/Moydow in the second minute of stoppage time.

Connolly’s tried in vain to get a consolation goal with Stephen Lynch converting a ’45 and right at the end Daryl Carrigy hit over a neat point for the stronger Ardagh/Moydow side who ran out emphatic winners of the Intermediate league title.

ARDAGH ST PATRICK’S/MOYDOW HARPERS: Darren Farrell; Ciaran Kelly, Niall Keenan, Fergal Keenan; Conor Carroll, Gareth Dennigan, Oisin Mac An Bheatha; Paddy Keenan (0-1), Seamus Shortt; Gerard Farrell (0-1), Killian Farrell (0-6, 4f), John Shea (0-2); Paddy Ganley (0-4), Daryl Carrigy (1-4), Aaron McTiernan.

Subs:- Frank Galvin for A McTiernan (54 mins); Fergal Farrell for K Farrell (injured 58 mins); Philip Gillen for P Ganley (two minutes into stoppage time); Frank Twaddle for F Keenan (three minutes into stoppage time).

SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Stephen Murtagh; Tommy Keogh, Ciaran MacEoin, Daniel Collum; John McKenna, Adrian Dalton, Gregory Masterson; Stephen Lynch (0-4, 3f, 1 ’45), Daire Duggan; Sean Kenny (0-1), Andy McNamee, Frank Reynolds; Paddy O’Neill (1-1), Eugene Murtagh, Trevor Murtagh (0-1).

Subs:- Brendan Treacy for J McKenna (half-time); Patrick McDonnell (0-1) for E Murtagh (36 mins); Padraig Brady for S Kenny (53 mins).

Referee: Gerard Egan.