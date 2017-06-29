Longford U-17s win away to Wicklow in crossing the first hurdle in Leinster competition

Joule Park in Aughrim was the venue on Wednesday evening for the Leinster first round clash and Longford scored a fine win over Wicklow to book their place in the quarter-finals of the U-17 championship on Wednesday July 12th with the draw to be made following the three games in the qualifiers next Thursday evening.

Longford . . . 2-13 Wicklow . . . 1-7

It was tight enough in the first quarter of the contest but Longford gradually got on top to establish a fairly comfortable 0-7 to 0-3 lead with Dylan Farrell firing over four of the points.

Aidan McGuire, defender Dylan Cassidy and Oran Kenny were also on target for Longford, managed by Mullinalaghta clubman Karl Dermody who was also in charge of the county minors this year.

A decisive factor in the eventual outcome was the penalty awarded to Longford in first half stoppage time and up stepped Aidan McGuire to plant the ball in the back of the Wicklow net for a crucial goal.

Leading by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break, Longford added another six points to their tally in the second half - three from Oran Kenny with Aidan McGuire, wing back Eoghan McCormack and Joseph Hagan also on the mark.

Wicklow scored a consolation goal in the closing stages of the game but Longford had the last say when Oran Kenny found the back of the net to leave the wide margin of nine points separating the sides in the finish.

LONGFORD: Eoin McGuinness (Longford Slashers); Evan Farrelly (Killoe Emmet Og), Dylan Cassidy (Mostrim, 0-1), Michael McCann (Clonguish); Ronan Lynch (Abbeylara), Kian Gilmore (Rathcline), Eoghan McCormack (Carrickedmond, 0-1); Daire O’Brien (Longford Slashers), Euan Finneran (Killoe Emmet Og); Joseph Hagan (Dromard, 0-1), Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond, 1-2), Darragh O’Connell (Longford Slashers); Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 0-4), Diarmuid Sheahan (Longford Slashers), Oran Kenny (Rathcline, 1-4).

Subs:- Paulius Merkelis (Longford Slashers) for R Lynch (20 mins); Jordan Shiels (St Mary’s Granard) for D O’Connell (52 mins); Cian Dooner (Killoe) for J Hagan (56 mins); Sean Donohoe (Carrickedmond) for E Finneran (57 mins); Cian Belton (Clonguish) for K Gilmore (60 mins).