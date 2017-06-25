Longford ladies Leinster title hopes dashed by Meath as the focus switches to the qualifiers

It was always going to be extremely difficult for Longford in the Leinster Ladies Football Intermediate Championship semi-final clash against Meath at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday; last year Longford were in the Junior grade while the Royals were operating at Senior level.

Meath . . . 3-18 Longford . . . 1-7

Meath were ruthless whenever scoring chances fell their way and dominated the first half to establish a commanding 2-10 to 0-4 lead at the break with the Longford points coming from Mairead Reynolds, Michelle Farrell (two frees) and Aisling Reynolds.

Longford started the second half brightly and forced Meath into conceding frees which Michelle Farrell pointed (three in a row). The home county continued to enjoy possession but failed to hit over further points as Meath defended well and put the issue beyond all doubt when they scored a third goal in the 45th minute.

In the 53rd minute Longford got a consolation goal through Emer Heaney and that was to be their final score of the game.

Longford now have the qualifiers to prepare for and will be hoping to bounce back from this defeat to achieve an extended run in the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny (Dromard); Niamh Darcy (Clonguish), Mairead Moore (Clonguish), Aisling Cosgrove (Slashers); Emer Heaney (Ballymore, 1-0), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard, 0-1), Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond); Jacinta Brady (Killoe), Aisling McCormack (Ballymahon); Lauren Farrell (Fingallians, Dublin), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 0-5, 5f), Anna McDonnell (Killoe); Aoife Darcy (Clonguish), Aisling O’Hara (St Helen’s Drumlish), Aisling Reynolds (Ballymore, 0-1).

Subs:- Megan Lynn (Mostrim) for A McDonnell (half-time); Una Clarke (Grattans) for A O’Hara (half-time); Leanne Keegan (Mostrim) for L Farrell (49 mins); Ann Duffy (Rathcline) for A McCormack (51 mins); Aisling Greene (Clonguish) for A Reynolds (51 mins)

MEATH: Orlagh McLaughlin; Aideen Guy, Emma White, Kate Flynn; Emma Troy, Vikki Wall, Niamh Gallogy (0-1); Máire O’Shaughnessy (0-1), Kate Byrne; Megan Thynne (1-1), Niamh O’Sullivan (0-2), Orla Byrne (0-3); Stacey Grimes (0-3, 2f), Marion Farrelly (1-1), Fiona O’Neill (1-5).

Subs:- Katie Lewe for K Flynn (injured, 15 mins); Aoibhinn Cleary for O Byrne (44 mins); Niamh Lister (0-1) for E Troy (47 mins); Blathnaid Keogh for K Byrne (53 mins).

Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).

