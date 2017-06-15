Injury set to rule out Longford forward Sean McCormack against Louth

After sustaining an injury in a recent club game for Killoe, it appears that experienced Longford forward Sean McCormack will be ruled out of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifier against Louth this Saturday, throw-in 5pm.

Apart from the fact that the county seniors are away yet again for a championship game, getting a positive result in Drogheda is difficult to achieve as the bad record at the venue clearly suggests and the current Louth team are generally regarded as the favourites to cross the first hurdle in the qualifiers.

Gaining consecutive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2 in the National League has lifted Louth up the football ladder and after producing another encouraging performance in the defeat by Meath in the Leinster SFC quarter-final they will be in a fairly confident frame of mind for the clash against Longford.

While it is a first ever meeting between the counties in the All-Ireland qualifiers, the rivalry is recent and just a solitary point separated the sides when Louth emerged victorious in the Division 3 league fixture in Drogheda in February.

Longford almost snatched a draw in a controversial finish to that tight match and another close encounter is probably in prospect, all depending on a much improved display by Denis Connerton’s side in the aftermath of the demoralising Leinster SFC defeat against Laois which was hardly a true reflection of their actual ability.

The freak nature of conceding four goals in a short space of time was hard to take, leaving the Longford supporters in a state of despair, and while the players would appear to have a decent chance of redeeming themselves the task of beating a promising Louth side in Drogheda is definitely a tough one.

The reward for the eventual winners is a crack against one of the beaten provincial semi-finalists - Mayo; Clare; Meath or Kildare or Donegal or Tyrone.

The draw for Round 2A of the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers will be made on the Morning Ireland programme on RTE Radio, just after 8.30am on Monday next, June 19.