Longford ladies slip up against Offaly but still in contention for Leinster Intermediate title

Longford Ladies suffered their first competitive defeat this year as they lost out to Offaly by the minimum of margins in the Leinster Intermediate Championship clash at O’Connor Park in Tullamore on Sunday.

Offaly . . . 1-11 Longford . . . 1-10

But because of their fine eights point win over Louth in their opening group fixture Longford have qualified for the Leinster semi-final against Meath or Wexford.

Offaly were full value for their win and while Longford had chances in stoppage time to snatch a draw they failed to find the target as they fell to a disappointing defeat.

OFFALY: Lauren Dunne; Alisha Murphy, Sarah Cummins, Bernie Walsh; Grainne Dolan, Emer Nally, Katie Kehoe; Aoife Norris (0-2), Ellee McEvoy (0-2); Mairead Daly (0-4, 1f), Sarah Kehoe, Roisin Egan; Maebh Coleman (1-0), Claire O’Brien, Aoife Corbett.

Sub:- Roisin Kane for A Corbett (28 mins).

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny (Dromard); Niamh Darcy (Clonguish), Mairead Moore (Clonguish), Aisling Cosgrove (Longford Slashers); Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond), Lauren Farrell (Fingallians, Dublin), Emer Heaney (Ballymore); Aisling O’Hara (St Helen’s Drumlish, 0-1), Jacinta Brady (Killoe); Aisling McCormack (Ballymahon/Forgney, 1-0), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 0-6, 2f), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard); Aoife Darcy (Clonguish, 0-2), Anna McDonnell (Killoe), Aisling Reynolds (Ballymore, 0-1)

Sub:- Ann Duffy (Rathcline) for A O’Hara (50 mins).

Referee: Niall McCormack (Laois).

