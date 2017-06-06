Longford heading back to Drogheda for clash against Louth in the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers

Longford have been drawn away to Louth in Round 1A of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers with Saturday June 17 the scheduled date for the ‘back door’ game in Drogheda.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Qualifiers Round 1A

The counties clashed at the same venue in Division 3 of the National League this season back in February with Louth holding out for a narrow 0-11 to 0-10 win as Longford almost snatched a draw in Drogheda but were denied by a couple of dubious decisions in a controversial finish.

Louth, of course, went on to gain promotion to Division 2 next season and although they eventually lost to Meath by nine points (0-27 to 3-9) in the Leinster Championship quarter-final at Parnell Park on Sunday last they were well in contention for most of the match and should be in a positive frame of mind for the qualifiers.

Longford are on the road to redemption following their shattering collapse against Laois at O’Moore Park, conceding four goals in a short space of time in the Leinster SFC first round fixture, and the return of key defender Padraig McCormack after serving a suspension is certainly a boost in the bid to prolong the championship campaign.

The complete All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 1A draw is as follows:

Louth v Longford

Waterford v Derry

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim