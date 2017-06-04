Leitrim beat Longford for place in the Ladies All-Ireland U-14 ‘B’ Final

Leitrim went on a goals rush to shatter the Longford U-14 ladies All-Ireland hopes in the ‘B’ championship semi-final at the Mullahoran grounds on Sunday.

All-Ireland Ladies Football U-14 'B' Championship Semi-Final



Leitrim . . . 7-6 Longford . . . 4-10

Leitrim scored five of their goals in the first half to lead by a point at the break, 5-1 to 3-6, and despite Longford battling back and levelling the game twice in the second half, Muireann Devaney got two more goals for Leitrim in the 49th and 50th minutes to settle this entertaining encounter. Longford were unable to recover from those blows as the Connacht county booked their place in the All-Ireland U-14 ‘B’ Final.

LEITRIM: Niamh McDonagh; Emma Honeyman, Mairéad Clancy, Rachel Reynolds; Karen Drugen, Emma O’Connell, Niamh Morahan; Siomha Quinn, Molly Murphy; Shaylyn Ward, Riona McKeon, Anna Hazlett (1-2); Olwyn Moore (1-0), Muireann Devaney (4-1, 1f), Sarah Reynolds (1-0).

Subs:- Roisin Bohan for N McDonagh (injured, 29 mins); Shauna McManus (0-2) for K Drugen (half-time); Celine Shortt (0-1) for O Moore (34 mins); Lauren McKeon for S Reynolds (48 mins).

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath (Killoe); Zara Mulvihill (Rathcline), Casey McNamara (Carrickedmond), Ava Shannon (Clonguish); Grace Kenny (Longford Slashers), Teni Alaba (Clonguish), Aoife Donnelly (St Helen’s); Grace Shannon (Longford Slashers, 0-2, 1f), Lauren McGuire (0-3, 2f); Eabha Healy (Rathcline), Kamille Burke (1-1, 2f), Melissa O’Kane (Ardagh St Brigid’s, 2-2, one goal from penalty); Katelyn McKeon (Clonguish, 1-0), Molly Mulvihill (Grattans, 0-2), Caoimhe McCormack (Carrickedmond).

Subs:- Michelle Laffan (Ballymahon/Forgney) for E Healy (17 mins); Laura Valentine (Grattens) for A Shannon (23 mins); Sarah Tully (Killoe) for M O’Kane (57 mins); Sophie Moorehead (Clonguish) for M Mulvihill (four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Declan Callaghan (Donegal).

Full report and pictures in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday