Clonguish defeat Dromard to keep in contention for the Division 1 league title

A cracking goal from Ciaran Williams in the closing stages of the first half paved the way for Clonguish to score a well deserved win over Dromard in Division 1 of the All County Football League at Allen Park on Friday evening.

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 6

Clonguish . . . 2-14 Dromard . . . 1-12

Dromard failed to convert a couple of clear-cut goal chances in the early stages of the game but once Clonguish settled down to play some very constructive football they were unquestionably the superior side and ended up in a comfortable 1-9 to 0-6 advantage at the break on the way to victory.

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Gerry Moore, John O’Brien, Kevin O’Boyle; Darren Quinn (0-2), Ronan Sweeney, Stephen McLoughlin; Paul Barden (0-1), Paddy Dowd; Colin Farrell, David Barden (0-2), Chris Gordon; Joe O’Brien (1-3), Shane O’Brien (0-2), Ciaran Williams (1-4).

Subs:- Mikie McGuinness for C Gordon (52 mins); Francis Molloy for C Farrell (56 mins); Alan Gregg for J O’Brien (60 mins).

DROMARD: Sean McNerney; Padraig McNerney, Niall Vance, Kevin Kane; Peter Reynolds, Paul McGee, John Sheridan; Diarmuid Masterson, James Mimnagh; Bernard Sheridan, Ronan McEntire (0-5, three frees), Emmet Masterson; Jamsie Martin (0-3, all frees), Francis McGee (1-4, goal from a free; 3 points from frees; 1 from ‘45), Peter Masterson.

Subs:- Brian McCormack for K Kane (39 mins); Conor Duffy for E Masterson (60 mins).

Referee: Joe McDermott (Young Grattans).

