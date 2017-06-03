Mullinalaghta maintain unbeaten record after scoring a most emphatic win over Killoe

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s signalled another strong championship challenge this year in producing a most impressive display to hammer Killoe Emmet Og in the Division 1 senior league top of the table clash at the Laurels on Friday evening.

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 6

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 3-16 Killoe Emmet Og . . . 1-7

The county champions held a comfortable 1-8 to 0-2 lead at the break, with the goal coming from a penalty converted by Donal McElligott, and they added another couple of goals to their tally in the second half through James McGivney (a cracking strike) and Conor McElligott to run out easy winners.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Luke Meehan, Patrick Fox, James Mooney; Donal McElligott (1-1, goal from penalty), Shane Mulligan, Francis Mulligan; David McGivney (0-4, 4f), Aidan McElligott (0-1); Michael Cunningham, Conor McElligott (1-0), Gary Rogers (0-1); Jayson Matthews (0-3), James McGivney (1-1), Rian Brady (0-5).

Subs:- Simon Cadam for L Meehan (injured, 15mins); Aaron Earley for M Cunningham (48 mins); L Meehan for J Mooney (60 mins).

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Liam Hughes, Padraig McCormack, Gary Connell; Shane Clarke, Cian Farrelly (0-1), Paddy Hughes (1-0); Michael Quinn, Ryan Moffett; Larry Moran (0-2, 2f), Daniel Mimnagh, Terry McCormack; Mark Hughes (0-2, 1f), Sean McCormack (0-1), David McCarthy (0-1).

Subs:- Seamus McCormack for Sean McCormack (injured, 41 mins); Francis Reilly for S Clarke (50 mins); Fergal O’Donnell for G Connell (55 mins); Emmet Toher for P Hughes (55 mins); Philip Kiernan for T McCormack (56 mins).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

