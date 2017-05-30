Goals crucial as Longford ladies make winning start in the Leinster Intermediate Championship

Boosted by a well struck goal from Michelle Farrell with just 30 seconds gone in the game, Longford went on to score a convincing win over Louth in the Leinster Ladies Football Intermediate Championship clash at McGann Park, Kenagh on Tuesday evening.

TGA Leinster Ladies Football Intermediate Championship

Longford . . . . 3-9 Louth . . . 1-7

Although short a number of regulars due to injuries and holidays for their opening game in the championship, Longford were the superior side and ended up leading by 2-4 to 0-2 at the break with Sarah Tierney getting the second goal in the 24th minute.

Whatever hopes Louth had of getting back into contention were dashed right at the start of the second half when Tierney found the back of the net again and Longford now go on to play their second group fixture away to Offaly on Sunday June 11.

LONGFORD: Aodhnait Casey (Rathcline); Aine Barry (Longford Slashers), Mairead Moore (Clonguish), Aisling Cosgrove (Longford Slashers); Michelle Noonan (Carrickedmond), Mairead Reynolds (Dromard), Niamh Darcy (Clonguish); Jacinta Brady (Killoe), Ailbhe McGowan (Clonguish); Lauren Farrell (Fingallians, Dublin), Michelle Farrell (Colmcille, 1-6, two points from frees), Aisling McCormack (Ballymahon/Forgney); Anna McDonnell (Killoe, 0-2), Sarah Tierney (Mostrim, 2-0), Emer Heaney (Ballymore).

Subs:- Aisling O’Hara (St Helen’s Drumlish, 0-1) for A McGowan (21 mins); Anne Duffy (Rathcline) for S Tierney (46 mins); Aoife Connaughton (Rathcline) for M Reynolds (56 mins).

Full report and pictures in next week’s Longford Leader