Killoe score convincing win over Granard in the senior league

Killoe are going well this season under the guidance of new manager Fergal O’Donnell, the former Roscommon senior supremo, and they registered their fifth victory in a row when getting the better of Granard at Emmet Park on Saturday evening to remain unbeaten in the Division 1 league.

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 5

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 3-14 St Mary’s Granard . . . 1-10

The wide margin of 10 points separated the sides in the finish as Emmet Og punished costly mistakes by St Mary’s. Producing some good passages of play, Killoe took their chances when they fell their way with Mark Hughes in fine form in the attack in linking up well with Sean McCormack on a number of occasions.

KILLOE EMMET OG: Cillian Burns; Liam Hughes (1-0), Ryan Moffatt, Gary Connell; Shane Dowd, Joe McCormack, Paddy Hughes; Paddy Kiernan (0-2), Michael Quinn (0-3, 2’45s); Daniel Mimnagh (1-0), Mark Hughes (1-3), Terry McCormack; Larry Moran (0-2, 1f), Sean McCormack (0-3), David McCarthy (0-1).

Subs:- Shane Clarke for J McCormack (injured, 4 mins); Seamus McCormack for D McCarthy (46 mins); Eugene Clarke for M Hughes (48 mins); Fergal O’Donnell for G Connell (52 mins); Franklin Reilly for P Kiernan (55 mins).

ST MARY’S GRANARD: James Hynes; Jody Connolly, Thomas Gallagher (1-0), Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully, Vinny Nally, Brian Sheridan; Charlie Martin, Bernard Clyne; Ian Small (0-1), Kevin McGauran (0-1), Liam O’Rourke (0-1); Paul Smyth (0-1), Darren Gallagher (0-3, 2f), Derek Sheridan.

Subs:- Eoghan Mallon for J Hynes (injured, 5 mins), Eddie Smyth for J Connolly (33 mins); Declan Hynes (0-2, 1f) for B Clyne (42 mins); Niall O’Hara (0-1) for L O’Rourke (46 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

