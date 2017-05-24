Late Louth goals knock Longford juniors out

A goal from midfielder Daniel O’Connell in stoppage time proved to be the decisive match winning score as Louth snatched victory away from Longford in the Leinster Junior Football Championship quarter-final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Wednesday evening.

Leinster Junior Football Championship Quarter-Final



Louth . . . 2-11 Longford . . . 0-15

Louth scored their first goal in the 57th minute through Mark Hoey but Longford responded well to that setback and a pointed free from the excellent Rian Brady (who scored 0-7 in total) along with a score from Killian Farrell edged the home county ahead by one point in the 60th minute.

But Frank McNamee’s side (backboned by the bulk of this year’s U-21 squad along with senior regular Padraig McCormack) could not hang on to that slender lead in the quest for a semi-final spot against Wicklow.

Louth launched an immediate counter-attack and the ball was played into the forward line as O’Connell capitalised on a mistake to blast a powerful shot to the back of the net to shatter Longford in what has been a miserable few days for the county teams with the seniors and minors also crashing out of the Leinster Championship.

LONGFORD: Colm Farrell (Longford Slashers); Liam Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-1), Conor Farrell (Cashel), Fergal Battrim (Abbeylara); Cian Brady (Abbeylara), Padraig McCormack (KIlloe Emmet Og, 0-1), Russell Brady (Abbeylara); Aidan McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s), Shane Kenny (Rathcline, 0-2, one free); Joe Kelly (Ballymahon, 0-2), Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara), Ruairi Harkin (Colmcille); Rian Brady (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 0-7, two frees), Killian Farrell (Ardagh/Moydow, 0-1), Daryl Carrigy (Ardagh/Moydow, 0-1).

Subs:- Paddy Kiernan (Killoe Emmet Og) for R Harkin (24 mins); Peter Lynn (Young Grattans) for N Rabbitte (43 mins): Enda Dalton (St Judes, Dublin ) for D Carrigy (58 mins).

LOUTH: Robert Samson; Barry Reynolds, Niall McCabe, Kieran Lenihan; Niall Sharkey (0-2), David Quigley, Michael McDonald; Robert Brodigan (0-1), Daniel O’Connell (1-0); Colm Giggins (0-3), Kevin Hearty, Ciaran Sheridan; Cian Callan, Conal O’Hanlon (0-3), William Woods (0-2, frees).

Subs:- Peter Nixon for C Giggins (33 mins); Barry O’Hare for C Callan (44 mins); Mark Hoey (1-0) for K Lenihan (49 mins); Aaron O’Brien for K Hearty (50 mins); Conor Earley for C Sheridan (55 mins).

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath).



