Longford ladies overcome Offaly in Leinster U-14 ‘B’ Final triumph

Trailing by 8 points after just eight minutes, the Longford U-14 girls staged a great comeback to turn the game around to win the Leinster ‘B’ Final against Offaly on Sunday at the Clane GAA grounds, Co. Kildare.

Leinster Ladies Football U-14 ‘B’ Championship Final

Longford . . . 5-10 Offaly . . . 3-10

Longford trailed by 3-5 to 2-3 at the break but outscored Offaly 3-7 to 0-5 in the second half to emerge victorious and can now look forward to an All-Ireland semi-final full of confidence.

Melissa O’Kane and Molly Mulvihill scored the Longford goals in the first half while Lauren McGuire, Mulvihill and half-time substitute Laura Valentine got the decisive goals in the second half.

LONGFORD: Rian McGrath; Grace Kenny; Casey McNamara; Emma McCord; Caoimhe McCormack, Teni Alaba, Aoife Donnelly; Grace Shannon (0-2), Lauren McGuire (1-4); Michelle Laffan, Kamille Burke (0-1), Melissa O’Kane (1-1); Eabha Healy, Molly Mulvihill (2-1), Ava Shannon.

Subs:- Laura Valentine (1-1) and Zara Mulvihill for A Shannon and E McCord (half-time); Orlaith McGauran for M Laffan (40 mins); Katelyn McKeon for E Healy (46 mins); Sophie Moorehead for M Mulvihill (58 mins).

