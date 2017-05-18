Another Award for Longford's Michelle Farrell - winner of the LGFA Player of the Month for April

After winning the recent vote for the WGPA Player of the Month Award for April in association with the Sunday Independent and Elverys Intersport, with Geraldine McLaughlin (Donegal) and Aisling Doonan (Cavan) the other nominees, Longford ladies footballer Michelle Farrell has achieved another prestigious honour with the news that she has been selected as The Croke Park Hotel & LGFA Player of the Month for April.

Colmcille girl Michelle produced an outstanding performance for Longford in their win over Wicklow in the Lidl National League Division 4 Final a few week ago, emerging as the top scorer with 1-5 and who duly won the player of the match award in that title decider.

It is a tremendous treble for the star Longford forward pictured with Caroline Millar, Sales Executive for The Croke Park Hotel, presenting Michelle Farrell with The Croke Park Hotel & LGFA Player of the Month Award for April outside The Croke Park Hotel, Dublin on this Thursday May 18.