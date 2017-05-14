Longford U-18 ladies win the Leinster Minor ‘A’ Shield Final

Longford U-18 ladies ran out very easy winners when they claimed the Leinster Minor ‘A’ Shield title in Coralstown/Kinnegad on Sunday.

Leinster Ladies Football Minor (U-18) ‘A’ Shield Final

Longford . . . 5-18 Offaly . . . 1-5

Una Clarke got the opening score of the game in the 4th minute; Ciara Healy played a lovely ball into Una and she made no mistake in finding the back of the net and Longford ended up leading by 1-8 to 0-2 at the break.

Straight from the throw-in at the start of the second half Longford got a second goal through Ciara Healy and further goals followed from Healy (penalty) and substitutes Kara Shannon and Niamh Brady as the county minor ladies cruised to a very comprehensive victory.

LONGFORD: Rebecca Stavuse (Rathcline); Sarah Horan (Ballymahon/Forgney), Aine Barry (Longford Slashers), Danielle McLoughlin (Mostrim); Caoimhe Lohan (Grattans), Orla Nevin (Longford Slashers), Doireann McCarthy (Clonguish); Aisling McCormack (Ballymahon/Forgney), Cait Murphy (Dromard); Una Clarke (Rathcline, 1-7), Ciara Healy (Rathcline, 2-5, one goal from penalty), Aoife O’Brien (Longford Slashers, 0-1); Cliodhna Allen (Clonguish), Jessica Barry (Longford Slashers, 0-1), Niamh Darcy (Clonguish, 0-1).

Subs:- Ikeya Collins (Mostrim) for D McCarthy (38 mins); Kara Shannon (Longford Slashers, 1-2) for C Allen (43 mins); Niamh Brady (Killoe, 1-1) for S Horan (47 mins); Ciara Foxe (Ballymahon/Forgney) for O Nevin (49 mins); Becky Kane (Mostrim) for C Lohan (55 mins).

OFFALY: Danielle Flaherty; Laura Cuskelly, Sarah Cummins, Niamh Glackin; Sarah Bracken, Alisha Murphy, Emer Lawless; Katie Guinan, Amy Gavin Mangan; Vicki Carey (0-1), Sinead Egan, Ellen McLoughlin; Mary Harkin, Clodagh McKeon (0-1), Chloe Sheridan (1-3, 2f).

Subs:- Shauna Sweeney for M Harkin (38 mins); Fia Quinn for L Cuskelly (44 mins); Maeve Kavanagh for E McLoughlin (46 mins); Abbie Dunne for K Guinan (50 mins); Lauren Keenan for C McKeon (50 mins).

Referee: Jason Corcoran (Kildare).

