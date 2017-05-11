Longford defender Padraig McCormack suspended and is set to miss Leinster SFC clash away to Laois on May 21

As the preparations continue for the Leinster Senior Football Championship first round game against Laois at O’Moore Park on Sunday week, May 21 (3pm) the bad news for Longford manager Denis Connerton is the one match suspension incurred by key defender Padraig McCormack.

Sent-off in the final round fixture in Division 4 of the National League against Antrim at Corrigan Park, Belfast on April 2 after receiving a straight red card and who was subsequently reported for dangerous play, Padraig is set to miss the Laois match.

Killoe clubman McCormack, the regular centre-half-back for the county this season, requested a hearing which took place last week but the Central Hearings Committee at Croke Park found the infraction proven and the case will now go before the Central Appeals Committee in another bid to get the suspension overturned.

Minors v Dublin at Parnell Park on May 20

Also in Leinster Championship action that same weekend will be the Longford minor footballers who have received the toughest possible draw away to Dublin in the quarter-finals with the game to be played at Parnell Park on Saturday week, May 20 (3pm).

Wexford v Carlow, Laois v Kildare and Louth v Offaly are the other last eight ties in the 2017 Leinster Minor Football Championship.