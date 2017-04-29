Mullinalaghta confirm superiority over understrength Abbeylara

In a repeat of last year’s senior football championship final, Mullinalaghta maintained their unbeaten run in Division 1 of the All County League after scoring a most emphatic victory over understrength Abbeylara at the Laurels on Tuesday evening last.

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 4

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 1-17 Abbeylara . . . 0-9

St Columba’s were nearly always in control as they registered their fourth consecutive success in the league this season and struck a decisive blow when Conor McElligott fisted the ball to the net for the only goal in the 29th minute with the county champions pulling away to win by the wide margin of 11 points in the finish.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Patrick Fox, Donal McElligott, James Mooney; Gary Rogers, Shane Mulligan, Luke Meehan; Ruairi McElligott, John Keegan (0-1); Aidan McElligott (0-2), James McGivney (0-2), David McGivney (0-5, four frees); Jayson Matthews (0-3), Conor McElligott (1-1), Rian Brady (0-3).

Subs:- Michael Cunningham for R McElligott (injured, 40 mins); Francis Mulligan for L Meehan (49 mins); Brendan Fox for C McElligott (57 mins).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Cian Brady, James McEntire (0-1), Cormac Smyth; Michael Battrim, Michael McHugh, Russell Brady; Kevin Smyth (0-1), Eamon Gallagher; Barry McKiernan, Michael O’Connor, Jason Kelly (0-1, free); Robbie Smyth (0-4, all frees), Conor Berry, Sean Murphy (0-2).

Subs:- Fergal Battrim for B McKiernan (half-time); Kieran Mulvihill for M O’Connor (45 mins); Shane Mahon for E Gallagher (49 mins); Aaron Dalton for C Smyth (black card, 53 mins).

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Moydow Harpers).

Read the full report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday next.