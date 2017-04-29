Granard defeat Dromard to score first win in the league this season
Francis McGee on the ball for Dromard in his attempt to evade the challenge of St Mary's Granard opponent Vinny Nally in the Division 1 league game at Higginstown last Tuesday evening: Pic: D Gilmore
An excellent point from Paul Smyth, along with a free converted by Darren Gallagher, were the late, late scores that settled the game as St Mary’s defeated Dromard in Division 1 of the All County Football League at Higginstown on Tuesday evening last.
All County Football League Division 1 - Round 4
St Mary’s Granard . . . 2-7 Dromard . . . 0-11
The two goals, scored by Kevin McGauran and Liam Sullivan, were crucial as Granard grinded out a badly needed result after losing their opening three league fixtures.
ST MARY’S GRANARD: Eoghan Mallon; Vinny Nally, Brian Sheridan, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully, Thomas Gallagher, Eoin Higgins (0-1); Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (0-3, 3f); Niall O’Hara, Liam O’Rourke, Derek Sheridan; Declan Hynes (0-1, f), Liam Sullivan (1-1), Paul Smyth (0-1).
Subs:- Kevin McGauran (1-0) for L O’Rourke (injured, 5 mins); Ian Small for Declan Hynes (injured, 29 mins); David Hynes for N O’Hara (52 mins).
DROMARD: Gavin McNerney; Kevin Kane, David Pettit, James Mimnagh; John Sheridan, Diarmuid Masterson (0-1), Peter Reynolds (0-1); Ronan McEntire, Bryan McCormack; Bernard Sheridan, Cian Mimnagh (0-2, 1f), Padraig Martin; Francie McGee (0-4, 4f), Ross McNerney (0-1), Emmet Masterson (0-1).
Subs:- Jamsie Martin (0-1, f) for B McCormack (40 mins); Micheal Reilly for J Mimnagh (52 mins).
Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).
