Granard defeat Dromard to score first win in the league this season

An excellent point from Paul Smyth, along with a free converted by Darren Gallagher, were the late, late scores that settled the game as St Mary’s defeated Dromard in Division 1 of the All County Football League at Higginstown on Tuesday evening last.

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 4

St Mary’s Granard . . . 2-7 Dromard . . . 0-11

The two goals, scored by Kevin McGauran and Liam Sullivan, were crucial as Granard grinded out a badly needed result after losing their opening three league fixtures.

ST MARY’S GRANARD: Eoghan Mallon; Vinny Nally, Brian Sheridan, Paddy McGivney; Mark Tully, Thomas Gallagher, Eoin Higgins (0-1); Charlie Martin, Darren Gallagher (0-3, 3f); Niall O’Hara, Liam O’Rourke, Derek Sheridan; Declan Hynes (0-1, f), Liam Sullivan (1-1), Paul Smyth (0-1).

Subs:- Kevin McGauran (1-0) for L O’Rourke (injured, 5 mins); Ian Small for Declan Hynes (injured, 29 mins); David Hynes for N O’Hara (52 mins).

DROMARD: Gavin McNerney; Kevin Kane, David Pettit, James Mimnagh; John Sheridan, Diarmuid Masterson (0-1), Peter Reynolds (0-1); Ronan McEntire, Bryan McCormack; Bernard Sheridan, Cian Mimnagh (0-2, 1f), Padraig Martin; Francie McGee (0-4, 4f), Ross McNerney (0-1), Emmet Masterson (0-1).

Subs:- Jamsie Martin (0-1, f) for B McCormack (40 mins); Micheal Reilly for J Mimnagh (52 mins).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).

Read the full report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday next