Mercy Ballymahon Secondary School beaten in the North Leinster U-16 'C' Football Final

There was disappointment for Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon U-16 footballers who lost out to Meath opponents O’Carolan College, Nobber in the North Leinster Junior ‘C’ Final played on the astroturf pitch at the St Loman’s GFC grounds, Mullingar on Tuesday.

North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Junior (U-16) ‘C’ Football Championship Final

O’Carolan College, Nobber (Meath) . . . . . . . . . . 4-10

Mercy Secondary School, Ballymahon . . . . . . . . 2-11

There was never much between the sides but when O’Carolan College got their fourth goal in the 41st minute they were able to kick on and seal the success. Goals were the difference between the two sides in the finish and Ballymahon SS will be disappointed with the manner in which they conceded those crucial scores.

O’CAROLAN COLLEGE, NOBBER: Niall McMahon; Michael Doherty, Jamie O’Hare, Michael Clare; Ciaran O’Reilly, Killian Markey, Jamie Fagan; Niall Bennett (1-0), Brian Summersby; Pauric Dillon (0-1), Killian Price (0-3), Thomas Carolan; Ben Blakemore (1-2), Brian McCormack (2-4, 1f), Aaron Tolan.

Sub:- Laochra O’Fionnagain for J Fagan (58 mins).



MERCY BALLYMAHON SECONDARY SCHOOL: Byrn Peters; David Doherty, Adam Ryan, Seadhna Ryan; Matthew Gunning, Cian Belton, Ronan Keane; Sean Donohoe, Cronan Flood; Jack Murtagh, Luke Gunning (2-1, 1f), Jamie Bermingham; Dylan Farrell (0-4, 2f), Aidan O’Ceallaigh, Oran Kenny (0-5, 3f).

Subs:- Cian Gilmore (0-1) for D Doherty (24 mins); Rory Howlin for A O’Ceallaigh (half-time); D Doherty for S Ryan (47 mins).

Referee: Mick Gordon (Westmeath).

Full report in next week's Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday March 8