Longford ladies hammer Carlow in another very easy league win

Longford ladies recorded another landslide win in Division 4 of the National League as they crushed Carlow who were ripped apart by the ruthlessness of James Daly’s razor sharp side at the Clonbonny grounds, Lanesboro on Sunday last.

Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 4 - Round 4

Longford . . . . . 8-16 Carlow . . . . . 0-5

Once again Longford will have learned nothing from this game but you can only beat what is in front of you. There will be tougher games ahead before the championship away to Fermanagh and Wicklow in the remaining three league fixtures. They have a break of three weeks now before they face Fermanagh on March 19th.

The star of the show in the very easy 35 points win over Carlow was centre-half-forward Aisling Reynolds who clocked up a total of 4-6 in producing a tremendous performance.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny; Mairead Moore, Leanne Keegan, Aine O’Reilly; Michelle Noonan, Lauren Farrell, Ellie Columb; Jacinta Brady, Ailbhe McGowan; Aoife Darcy (1-0), Aisling Reynolds (4-6, 5f), Aisling O’Hara (0-3); Emer Heaney (0-1), Sarah Tierney (2-3), Aisling Greene (1-2).

Subs:- Mairead Reynolds, Sinead Hughes, Aisling McCormack (0-1), Catriona Moore, Megan Lynn, Patricia O’Hara, Aedin Mimnagh.

CARLOW: Shannon Cotter; Elaine Ware, Danielle O’Neill, Deirdre Tomlinson; Edel Hayden, Anne Roche, Michelle Dermody; Aoibheann Gilmartin, Ellen Atkinson; Orlagh Hickey, Leah Mullins, Sinead Ruth; Louise Barry, Cliodhna Ni Sile (0-5, 5f), Aoibheann Byrne.

Subs:- Marion Hayden, Niamh Forde, Roisin Ryan, Amy Monaghan, Grania Murphy, Muireann O’Sullivan.

Referee: Paul Burke (Louth).