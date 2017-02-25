Longford minors crash to comprehensive defeat against Clare

The Longford minors crashed to a comprehensive defeat against Clare in the Leinster League game at Keenan Park, Ardagh on Saturday.

Leinster Minor Football League Group 1 - Round 3

Clare . . . . . 4-9 Longford . . . . . 0-7

The home county struggled badly in the first quarter and ended up trailing by 3-4 to 0-0 after 16 minutes.

The superior Clare side had established a very commanding 4-5 to 0-2 lead at the break with Longford’s opening score coming from Aidan McGuire in the 18th minute and then Dylan Farrell converted a free.

Managed by Mullinalaghta clubman Karl Dermody, the county minors tried hard to improve in the second half in adding another five points to their tally through Gerard Flynn (2), Diarmuid Sheahan, Eamon Keogh (free) and substitute Tom Meehan.

LONGFORD: Jack Fox (Ballymahon); Shane Farrell (Kenagh), Gavin Hughes (Killoe Emmet Og), Paulius Merkelis (Longford Slashers); Eamon Keogh (Killoe Emmet Og, 0-1, free), PJ Masterson (Abbeylara), Dylan Corcoran (St Mary’s Granard); Niall Farrelly (Killoe Emmet Og), Gerard Flynn (Longford Slashers, 0-2); Dylan Farrell (St Brigid’s Killashee, 0-1, free), Ciaran McKeon (Colmcille), Justin McCormack (Carrickedmond); Kyle Kenny (Legan Sarsfields), Aidan McGuire (Carrickedmond, 0-1), Diarmuid Sheahan (Longford Slashers, 0-1).

Subs:- Paddy Duggan (Longford Slashers) for P Merkelis (16 mins); Edward Smyth (St Mary’s Granard) for G Hughes (29 mins); Kian Gilmore (Rathcline) for D Corcoran (half-time); Brian Carr (Killoe Emmet Og) for J Fox (half-time); Ciaran Reilly (Ballymore) for K Kenny (39 mins); Mel Brady (Abbeylara) for C Reilly (injured, 43 mins); Tom Meehan (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 0-1) for D Farrell (49 mins); Dylan McCabe (Colmcille) for D Sheahan (51 mins).

CLARE: Tom O’Brien; Jack Sheedy, Aidan Reynolds, James O’Sullivan; Aaron O’Brien, Keith White, Colin McNelis; Danny Griffin, Conor McMahon; Diarmuid Ryan (1-0), Sean Rouine (0-1), Paudie Kelly (0-4, all frees); Gavin Cooney (3-3), Ciaran O’Donoghue, Gearoid Cahill.

Subs used (all in the second half): Seamus Casey, Rian Considine (0-1), Conor Dillon, Aidan McNamara, Colm O’Brien, Billy Clancy and Joe Miniter.

Referee: Alan Coyne (Westmeath).

Full report in the Longford Leader, on sale next Wednesday