Longford manager Denis Connerton looking for improvement in league clash against Armagh

After losing to Louth in the previous round, Longford will be hoping to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Armagh in the vital National League Division 3 clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Longford manager Denis Connerton admitted he would have liked this game to be played last Sunday and not have a break yet. He is still disappointed over how the game went in Drogheda and some of the decisions that were made by the officials.

Denis said: “It would have been better if we had a game last weekend but unfortunately the break came at the wrong time for us. Losing by a point to Louth when we did not play particularly well as I said after the match was hard to take. But in saying that we were getting momentum in the last 15 minutes or so after scoring four unanswered points. Then a few line-ball decisions went against us along with John Keegan’s black card and looking at the video evidence it was laughable to lose him. The video also left me wondering why there wasn’t more than four minutes added on with all the substitutions and stoppages.”

Unfortunately for Connerton and Longford that result will not change and the focus is now firmly on Sunday’s game. Armagh have just one point on the board and having lost to Laois in their last game they will be coming to Longford looking for their first win.

Connerton said: “Laois have been a bogey team for Armagh in recent times. In both their league games this season Armagh were in a terrific position to win and for whatever reason they lost their concentration and ended up drawing with Sligo and then losing with the last kick of the game against Laois. They will be very disappointed with those results because they had worked hard to establish what appeared to be a tight grip but failed to close out the deal.”

After their disappointing performance in Drogheda the Longford manager is hopeful his side have used the break to improve in the quest for a vital win on Sunday.

“With the break we had to bide our time and hope that we will improve and come out with all guns firing against Armagh. We are at home and it will be a difficult match because everybody needs points in such a tight league.”

With Michael Quinn making a welcome return from injury in Drogheda, Denis is happy to report that things are looking brighter for Longford on the injury front.

“The injury situation is improving which is great. The last place you want to see Mickey Quinn is on the sidelines looking in. It’s great to see him coming back, a little bit ahead of schedule, but he was very determined to get back in. Diarmuid Masterson is improving day by day; he has a hip injury and it will take time. Andrew Farrell (knee) and Mark Hughes (cheek) will not be back for another while and Brian Kavanagh is in rehab at the moment. it’s a slow process for him and he might not make the latter stages of the league but we would hope to have him back for the championship,” commented Connerton.