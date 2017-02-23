Longford ladies far too strong for Derry in National League

For the first game in the National League Division 4 campaign the Longford ladies didn’t score a goal but the result was the same as before as they scored their third win in a row and a semi-final spot is virtually assured.

Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 4 - Round 3

Longford . . . . . 0-36 Derry . . . . . 1-3

Of the 36 points that Longford scored at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last 20 or more could easily have been goals but manager James Daly instructed his players to go for points; get used to fisting the ball over the bar because those situations could occur in bigger games in the championship.

It was Derry that started well and had two early chances to open the scoring but hit two wides. Down the other end Longford got their first point in the second minute through Aisling Reynolds. In the third minute Longford keeper Michelle Kilkenny pulled off a fine save to deny Megan Devine.

Aisling Greene opened her scoring in the 6th minute and two more points in quick succession gave Longford a four point lead. Derry opened their scoring in the 10th minute through Devine.

Points were traded between Greene and Rihanna Curran (free) before Ailbhe McGowan and Sarah Tierney opened up a five point lead for Longford in the 19th minute.

With Greene in fantastic form she hit over a further five points in the first half. Other points were scored by Aisling Reynolds, Ailbhe McGowan, Anna McDonnell and Emer Heaney as Longford went in at the break 16 points in front; 0-18 to 0-2.

Longford made changes at the break with Michelle Farrell one of those players to come on and the Colmcille girl opened her account just two minutes into the second half with a nice point. She then followed that up with a pointed free.

It was all Longford with Aoife Darcy and then Aisling Reynolds stretching the lead to 20 points by the 39th minute. Aisling McCormack then followed up with a point. Reynolds, who put in a fantastic performance was very much the playmaker as well as the scorer for Longford in that second half and when she hit over her seventh point in the 43rd minute.

After going nearly 40 minutes without a score Derry got their third point in the 45th minute through Beth Heaney. Longford responded with points from Michelle Farrell, Patricia O’Hara, Aisling Reynolds and a fantastic point from Farrell to go 28 points ahead in the 52nd minute.

The only goal of the game was scored by Derry in the 53rd minute through substitute Sarah Doherty. It mattered little as Longford replied with points from Sarah Shannon, Aisling McCormack and Anna McDonnell.

Sarah Tierney set up Shannon for her second point in the 57th minute and the final point of the game was a wonderful effort from Aoife Darcy as Longford had 30 points to spare over Derry in this very one-sided affair.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny; Aine O’Reilly, Aodhnait Casey, Leanne Keegan; Catriona Moore, Michelle Noonan, Aedin Mimnagh; Mairead Reynolds, Sarah Tierney (0-2); Aoife Darcy (0-2), Aisling Reynolds (0-8, 2f), Anna McDonnell (0-2); Aisling Greene (0-6), Ailbhe McGowan (0-2), Emer Heaney (0-4).

Subs:- Michelle Farrell (0-4, 1f), Jacinta Brady, Aisling McCormack (0-2), Sinead Hughes, Sarah Shannon (0-3), Patricia O’Hara (0-1), Monica Bannon.

DERRY: Caitlin Doherty; Catherine Fletcher, Cait Glass, Nuala Brown; Danielle Kivlehan, Katy Holly, Shannen Watson; Dania Donnelly, Cara Farren; Beth Heaney (0-1), Sinead Comer, Eimear O’Doherty; Enya Doherty, Megan Devine (0-1), Rihanna Curran (0-1, 1f).

Subs:- Lea Casey, Ruagin Doherty, Sarah Doherty (1-0), Caitlin Doherty, Sabrina Moore, Annie Crozier, Aoife McDaid, Rachel McAllister.

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).