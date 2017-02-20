Longford hurlers win again to remain on course to reach Division 3B league final

Longford senior hurlers produced the good, the bad and the ugly as they scored their second win in the National League Division 3B after withstanding a fierce Leitrim fightback at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada, Carrick on Sunday.

Allianz National Hurling League Division 3B - Round 2



Longford . . . . . 2-19 Leitrim . . . . . 3-13

Dominant Longford had built up a commanding 15 points lead early in the second half but two Leitrim goals in the space of a couple of minutes reignited a game that had seemed all over as a contest.

Just three points separated the sides at the final whistle and it was mainly due to the major impact made by Cathal Mullane (who scored 1-8) that Longford came out on top.

Longford Scorers:- Cathal Mullane 1-8, 4f; Patrick Walsh 0-5, 2 ‘65s, 1f; Paddy Farrington 1-0; Seamus Hannon, Johnny Casey (1f), Conor Keegan (2f) 0-2 each.

Leitrim Scorers: Conor Beirne 1-9, 7f; Clement Cunniffe 1-2; David McGovern 1-1; Colm Moreton 0-1.

LEITRIM: Declan Molloy; Paul Earley, Vincent McDermott, Niall McLoughlin; Kevin O’Connor, Padraig O’Donnell, Morgan Quinn; Colm Moreton, Karl McDermott; David McGovern, Conor Beirne, Liam Moreton; Zak Moradi, Clement Cunniffe, Gavin O’Hagan.

Subs:- Cathal O’Donovan, David Carton and Patrick Clerkin for P Earley, N McLoughlin & G O’Hagan (half-time); Kevin McGrath for K O’Connor (58 mins), Kevin Clerkin for L Moreton (63 mins).

LONGFORD: Breen Elliott; Gerry Moore, Eoghan Kavanagh, Stephen Farrell; Ray O’Brien, Luke Kelly, Daire Duggan; Patrick Walsh, Paul Barden Jnr; Johnny Casey, Seamus Hannon, Conor Keegan; Paddy Farrington, Eugene Kiernan, Cathal Mullane.

Subs:- Shane O’Brien for E Kiernan (64 mins), Thomas Egan for J Casey (72 mins).

Referee: Sean Hynes (Galway).



Full report in the Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday