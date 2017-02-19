Longford ladies destroy Derry to maintain unbeaten run in the National League

For the first game in the National League Division 4 campaign this season the Longford ladies didn’t score a goal but the result was the same as before as they scored their third win in a row and a semi-final spot is virtually assured.

Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 4 - Round 3

Longford . . . . . 0-36 Derry . . . . 1-3

Of the 36 points that Longford scored in this very one-sided contest at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday last 20 or more could easily have been goals but manager James Daly instructed his players to go for points.



LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny; Aine O’Reilly, Aodhnait Casey, Leanne Keegan; Catriona Moore, Michelle Noonan, Aedin Mimnagh; Mairead Reynolds, Sarah Tierney (0-2); Aoife Darcy (0-2), Aisling Reynolds (0-8, 2f), Anna McDonnell (0-2); Aisling Greene (0-6), Ailbhe McGowan (0-2), Emer Heaney (0-4).

Subs:- Michelle Farrell (0-4, 1f), Jacinta Brady, Aisling McCormack (0-2), Sinead Hughes, Sarah Shannon (0-3), Patricia O’Hara (0-1), Monica Bannon.



DERRY: Caitlin Doherty; Catherine Fletcher, Cait Glass, Nuala Brown; Danielle Kivlehan, Katy Holly, Shannen Watson; Dania Donnelly, Cara Farren; Beth Heaney (0-1), Sinead Comer, Eimear O’Doherty; Enya Doherty, Megan Devine (0-1), Rihanna Curran (0-1, 1f).

Subs:- Lea Casey, Ruagin Doherty, Sarah Doherty (1-0), Caitlin Doherty, Sabrina Moore, Annie Crozier, Aoife McDaid, Rachel McAllister.



Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan).



