Cnoc Mhuire, Granard U-14 footballers through to Leinster ‘C’ title decider

Terrific football in the final ten minutes of the game from Cnoc Mhuire saw them advance to the Leinster U-14 ‘C’ Championship Final with six points to spare over Dublin opponents St Kevin’s College, Glasnevin at the Dunganny grounds, Trim on Tuesday.

Top Oil Leinster Juvenile (U-14) ‘C’ Football Championship Semi-Final

Cnoc Mhuire, Granard . . . . . 1-22

St. Kevin’s College, Glasnevin, Dublin . . . . . 4-7

In the 47th minute St Kevin’s scored a fourth goal to go two points ahead and while Cnoc Mhuire battled back to level matters, St Kevin’s edged ahead again in the 52nd minute.

But Cnoc Mhuire came storming back to score seven points to clinch a magnificent win that was achieved without injured midfielder Conor Leonard.

CNOC MHUIRE GRANARD: Frank Sheehy; Diarmuid Boylan, Cian O’Reilly, Daniel Lynch, Bryan Masterson, Aaron Smyth, Mark Cunningham; Ciaran Scanlon (0-4, 3f), Ruairi Corcoran (0-3); Dylan Reilly, Tiarnan Madden (0-3), Peter Devine; Cormac Reilly (1-3, 1f), Caolan Reilly, Micheal Hynes (0-7,1f)

Subs:- Jonathan Jackson (0-2) for D Reilly (half-time); Conor Casey for P Devine (53 mins)



ST KEVIN’S COLLEGE GLASNEVIN: Ryan Flannery; Eoghan Ashmore, Lee Devlin O’Byrne, Jack Hollywood; Sean Parnell, Aaron Bradley, Cameron Duffy; Padraic McMahon (1-2, 2f), Tadhg Devlin; Robbie Bolger (0-3), Lee Gorman (1-0), Mark Taite (1-0); Jack Byrne (0-1), Keith McGrath (1-0), Eric Hanlon (0-1).

Referee: Gerry Keoghan (Meath).



Full report in next week’s Longford Leader, on sale on Wednesday