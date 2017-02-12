Longford hurlers make winning start in the National League

Goals in each half from Luke Kelly and Eugene Kiernan guided the Longford senior hurlers to a great start in Division 3B of the National League as they recorded a comprehensive win over Fermanagh at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Allianz National Hurling League Division 3B - Round 1

Longford . . . . . 2-13 Fermanagh . . . . . 0-7

The margin was 12 points but it could have been so much more, such was Longford’s dominance and the chances they created. Fermanagh were poor, although they had to play the majority of the game with 14 men after an early red card.

Longford’s first score came in the 7th minute and it was a goal by Luke Kelly. Despite playing against a strong wind, Longford went in at the break ahead by two points, 1-4 to 0-5, and upped their performance in the second half.

Eugene Kiernan was moved into full-forward and scored a goal. Once again Paddy Walsh, Paddy Farrington and Cathal Mullane were the main threats for Longford but it was wing-back Daire Duggan who scored the point of the game with a stunning strike from about 70 metres out.

LONGFORD: Breen Elliott; Gerard Moore, Eoghan Kavanagh, Thomas Egan; Ray O’Brien, Seamus Hannon, Daire Duggan (0-1); Paddy Walsh (0-3), Paul Barden Jnr; Johnny Casey (0-1), Conor Keegan (0-1), Eugene Kiernan (1-0); Paddy Farrington (0-2), Luke Kelly (1-0), Cathal Mullane (0-4).

Subs:- Shane O’Brien (0-1), Aidan Sheridan, Stephen Farrell, John Gaffney, Jamie Rosney.