Far superior Longford ladies hammer Louth in the National League

It was all too easy for the Longford ladies as they inflicted a 29 points defeat on Louth in the National Football League Division 4 game at the Clonbonny grounds, Lanesboro on Sunday last.

Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 4 - Round 2

Longford . . . . . 3-23 Louth . . . . . 0-3

Longford should have won this game by a much bigger margin such was their possession they enjoyed and the chances they created. They kicked a number of wides while Louth keeper Alannah Finn brought off a string of fine saves.

After only two games it’s clear that Longford are going to be too strong for the lowest division. The only positive is that manager James Daly can get an opportunity to give every player a chance and has done that in the fixtures so far this season.

It was Louth that got the opening score of the game through Andrea Lennon but once Longford got off the mark there was only going to be one winner. Aisling Greene got Longford’s first point in the 4th minute after Aedin Mimnagh’s shot hit the bar.

Aoife Darcy then kicked over two excellent points before Michelle Farrell scored two points (one free).Farrell was on target again in the 12th minute when Darcy set her up for the game’s first goal.

Another wonderful Darcy point was followed by an excellent Jacinta Brady point. Aisling Reynolds, Aisling O’Hara, Emer Heaney and Michelle Farrell (free) added further scores to put Longford ahead by 13 points in the 29th minute.

In first half stoppage time Longford got their second goal when Aisling Greene played the ball into Aisling Reynolds and she made no mistake to put Longford 2-11 to 0-1 ahead going in at the break.

Substitute Sarah Tierney added another point for Longford immediately on the changeover before Louth got their second point of the game and their first in 33 minutes when Paula Murray fired the ball over the bar.

A neat move involving Anna McDonnell and Sarah Tierney ended with Aisling O’Hara getting her second point in the 35th minute. Aoife Gregory replied for Louth but that was to be their final score of the game.

In the 39th minute Longford got their third goal when Michelle Farrell found the back of the net from a tight angle. Ballymahon’s rising star Aisling McCormack scored a nice point soon after before Emer Heaney got her second point in the 45th minute.

It was all Longford as Anna McDonnell got her first point in the 47th minute while Aoife Darcy got her fourth score one minute later. 10 players had been on the scoresheet and that turned to 11 in the 52nd minute when Mairead Reynolds got up to score a neat point.

Tierney and Reynolds (two) extended Longford’s lead to 27 points in the 58th minute. Longford added on two more points in stoppage time through McDonnell and Reynolds to complete the rout.

LONGFORD: Michelle Kilkenny; Aine O’Reilly, Leanne Keegan, Mairead Moore; Emer Heaney (0-2), Mairead Reynolds (0-1), Niamh Darcy; Jacinta Brady (0-1), Aisling Reynolds (1-4, 1f); Sarah Shannon, Michelle Farrell (2-3, 2f), Aisling O’Hara (0-2); Aedin Mimnagh, Aisling Greene (0-1), Aoife Darcy (0-4).

Subs:- Sarah Tierney (0-2), Aisling McCormack (0-1), Anna McDonnell (0-2), Oonagh Shanley, Catriona Moore, Lauren Farrell, Sinead Hughes, Aodhnait Casey, Catriona O’Hara, Megan Lynn, Patricia O’Hara.

LOUTH: Alannah Finn; Rebecca Howell, Eimear Murray, Amy Dalton; Grainne Murray, Paula Murray (0-1,f), Kathy Reilly; Sinead Woods, Sara Moore; Roisin Kavanagh, Susan Byrne, Eimear Byrne; Andrea Lennon (0-1), Aoife Byrne, Catherine McGlew.

Subs:- Aoife Halligan, Aoife Gregory (0-1), Ciara Nolan, Tracy Rogers, Shayleen McDonagh.

Referee: Niall McCormack (Laois).