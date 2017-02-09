Moyne Community School lose out in Leinster after extra-time

It took over 80 minutes of football to separate these sides and in the end it was a 78th minute goal from substitute Tiarnan Ahearne that won this tightly contested North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final for Ratoath College (Meath) at the Dunganny grounds, Trim on Friday evening last.

North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final

Ratoath College . . . . 4-11 Moyne Community School . . . . 2-15

Moyne had a chance in stoppage time to claim a dramatic winner but first Tristan Noack Hofmann’s shot came off a well-guarded line and then the ball fell to Eamon Keogh but his effort was blocked and the full-time whistle then sounded.

It was tough on the north Longford school who had fought to bring the game to extra-time. In the first half of extra-time they came back yet again and took the lead in the 72nd minute but they could not get the scores to hold on for the win.

Over the course of the game Moyne’s shooting let them down and in the end they were to rue missed opportunities. They kicked a number of wides in a row midway through the second half and this came back to haunt them in the end.

Early points were traded between the sides before Moyne got the first goal of the game; Joe Hagan finding the back of the net. A free from Tristan Noack Hofmann restored Moyne’s lead in the 7th minute. One minute later Ratoath got their first goal through Nathan Dunne.

Moyne went three ahead after 11 minutes but Ratoath levelled in the 16th minute after Conor O’Sullivan scored a goal from a penalty.

In the 25th minute Ratoath took the lead for the first time in the game but two points from Shane Hamilton (one free) gave Moyne a narrow lead going in at the break; 1-7 to 2-3.

Further scores from Hagan and Hamilton put three between the sides in the 32nd minute. Ratoath replied with a pointed free from Connell Ahearne but the lead was three again in the 39th minute when Moyne corner back Eamon Keogh hit over an excellent point. Moyne then enjoyed considerable possession but were wasteful in front of the posts.

A free from Sean Keogh and a point from Luke Farrell cut the gap to just one in the 46th minute. Ratoath then went on to kick two wides in a row as the game entered the final 10 minutes.

Tristan Noack Hofmann fired over a neat point before Ratoath hit a purple patch and scored 1-2 to edge in front in stoppage time. But right at the end Moyne were awarded a free which Noack Hofmann pointed.

Ratoath made a great start to extra-time and got their third goal in the 63rd minute. Aided by a Tristan Noack Hofmann penalty goal and a Reece Hudson point Moyne were on level terms at half-time. They went ahead again in the 72nd minute but the game turned in Ratoath’s favour in the final five minutes and they were able to hold on for a narrow two points win.

RATOATH COLLEGE: Darragh McPartlin; Luke Newe, Ben Wyer, Simon Barry; Ruairi Crawford, Daithi McGowan, Pauric Byrne; Conor O’Sullivan (2-0, one from penalty), Luke Farrell (0-1); John Ward, Connell Ahearne (0-4, 2f), Andrew Gerard; Sean Johnson (0-1), Sean Keogh (0-5,3f), Nathan Dunne (1-0).

Subs used:- Peter Barry (63 mins) and Tiarnan Ahearne (1-0).

MOYNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Cian O’Hara; Eamon Keogh (0-1), Colin Sexton, Luke McEntire; Conor Grant, Luke Reilly, Aaron Griffin; Packie Molloy, Tristan Noack Hofmann (1-6, goal from penalty, four points from frees); Mark Hughes (0-1), Shane Hamilton (0-4, one free), Shane McManus; Cian Cassidy, Joe Hagan (1-1), James Kennedy (0-1).

Subs:- Eoin Hawkins for J Kennedy (injured, 29 mins); Paul Farrelly for A Griffin (36 mins); Reece Hudson (0-1) for P Farrelly (54 mins); Mark Kiernan for S Hamilton (injured, 63 mins), J Kennedy for S McManus (76 mins).

Referee: Alan Lagrue (Kildare).