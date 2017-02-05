Unlucky losers Moyne Community School exit Leinster Senior ‘C’ Championship
Eamon Keogh pictured in action for Moyne Community School.
It took over 80 minutes of football to separate these sides and in the end it was a 78th minute goal from substitute Tiarnan Ahearne that won this tightly contested North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final for Ratoath College (Meath) after extra-time at the Dunganny grounds, Trim on Friday evening last.
North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final
Ratoath College . . . . . . 4-11 Moyne Community School . . . . . 2-15
After Extra-Time
Unlucky losers Moyne Community School had a chance in stoppage time right at the end to snatch a dramatic winning goal but first Tristan Noack Hofmann’s shot came off a well-guarded line and then the ball fell to Eamon Keogh but his effort was blocked and the full-time whistle then sounded.
RATOATH COLLEGE: Darragh McPartlin; Luke Newe, Ben Wyer, Simon Barry; Ruairi Crawford, Daithi McGowan, Pauric Byrne; Conor O’Sullivan (2-0, one from penalty), Luke Farrell (0-1); John Ward, Connell Ahearne (0-4, 2f), Andrew Gerard; Sean Johnson (0-1), Sean Keogh (0-5,3f), Nathan Dunne (1-0).
Subs used:- Peter Barry (63 mins) and Tiarnan Ahearne (1-0).
MOYNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Cian O’Hara; Eamon Keogh (0-1), Colin Sexton, Luke McEntire; Conor Grant, Luke Reilly, Aaron Griffin; Packie Molloy, Tristan Noack Hofmann (1-6, goal from penalty, four points from frees); Mark Hughes (0-1), Shane Hamilton (0-4, one free), Shane McManus; Cian Cassidy, Joe Hagan (1-1), James Kennedy (0-1).
Subs:- Eoin Hawkins for J Kennedy (injured, 29 mins); Paul Farrelly for A Griffin (36 mins); Reece Hudson (0-1) for P Farrelly (54 mins); Mark Kiernan for S Hamilton (injured, 63 mins), J Kennedy for S McManus (76 mins).
Referee: Alan Lagrue (Kildare).
