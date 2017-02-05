Unlucky losers Moyne Community School exit Leinster Senior ‘C’ Championship

It took over 80 minutes of football to separate these sides and in the end it was a 78th minute goal from substitute Tiarnan Ahearne that won this tightly contested North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final for Ratoath College (Meath) after extra-time at the Dunganny grounds, Trim on Friday evening last.

North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Final





Ratoath College . . . . . . 4-11 Moyne Community School . . . . . 2-15

After Extra-Time

Unlucky losers Moyne Community School had a chance in stoppage time right at the end to snatch a dramatic winning goal but first Tristan Noack Hofmann’s shot came off a well-guarded line and then the ball fell to Eamon Keogh but his effort was blocked and the full-time whistle then sounded.

RATOATH COLLEGE: Darragh McPartlin; Luke Newe, Ben Wyer, Simon Barry; Ruairi Crawford, Daithi McGowan, Pauric Byrne; Conor O’Sullivan (2-0, one from penalty), Luke Farrell (0-1); John Ward, Connell Ahearne (0-4, 2f), Andrew Gerard; Sean Johnson (0-1), Sean Keogh (0-5,3f), Nathan Dunne (1-0).

Subs used:- Peter Barry (63 mins) and Tiarnan Ahearne (1-0).



MOYNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Cian O’Hara; Eamon Keogh (0-1), Colin Sexton, Luke McEntire; Conor Grant, Luke Reilly, Aaron Griffin; Packie Molloy, Tristan Noack Hofmann (1-6, goal from penalty, four points from frees); Mark Hughes (0-1), Shane Hamilton (0-4, one free), Shane McManus; Cian Cassidy, Joe Hagan (1-1), James Kennedy (0-1).

Subs:- Eoin Hawkins for J Kennedy (injured, 29 mins); Paul Farrelly for A Griffin (36 mins); Reece Hudson (0-1) for P Farrelly (54 mins); Mark Kiernan for S Hamilton (injured, 63 mins), J Kennedy for S McManus (76 mins).

Referee: Alan Lagrue (Kildare).

