Moyne Community School move a step closer to the North Leinster Senior ‘C’ football title

Moyne Community School moved a step closer in their quest to capture the North Leinster Senior ‘C’ Football Championship title when they beat Mercy Ballymahon SS at the St Loman’s GAA grounds, Mullingar on Thursday.

Top Oil North Leinster Post-Primary Schools Senior ‘C’ Football Championship Semi-Final

Moyne CS . . . . . 3-11 Mercy Ballymahon SS . . . . . 1-6

Playing against the strong wind in the first half and who trailed by the minimum of margins (0-5 to 0-4) at the break, Moyne gradually asserted their superiority on the changeover with goals from Cian Cassidy (a cracking strike in the first minute), Patrick Molloy and Shane McManus clinching their place in the final against Meath opponents Ratoath College.

Particularly impressive for Moyne was their powerful midfielder Tristan Noack Hofmann (who plays soccer with Longford Town FC), the chief marksman for the north Longford school with a total of eight points to his credit.

MOYNE COMMUNITY SCHOOL: Cian O’Hara; Eamon Keogh, Colin Sexton, Luke McEntire; Paul Farrelly, Luke Reilly, Aaron Griffin; Tristan Noack Hofmann (0-8, four frees, one ‘45’), Patrick Molloy (1-0); Mark Hughes, Shane Hamilton (0-1), Shane McManus (1-0); James Kennedy, Joe Hagan, Cian Cassidy (1-1).

Subs:- Eoin Hawkins (0-1) for J Kennedy (38 mins); Reece Hudson for P Farrelly (50 mins); Philip McKeon for J Hagan (58 mins).

MERCY BALLYMAHON SS: Bryn Peters; Andrew Gill, Niall Keane, Rory Maher; Cian Belton, Matthew Gunning, Jason Coughlan (0-1); Ross Claffey (0-1, ‘45’), Aaron Nally (0-1); Cian Gilmore, Iarla O’Sullivan (1-2, goal from penalty, points from frees), Luke Gunning; Oran Kenny (0-1), Darren Farrell, Dylan Ruske.

Subs:- Cronan Flood for C Gilmore (30 mins); Dylan Farrell for Darren Farrell (half-time).

Referee: Michael Gordon (Westmeath).

