Longford U-21s overcome Cavan in the Hastings Cup

Longford showed a lot of character in coming from five points down at one stage of the first half to eventually overcome Cavan in the Hastings Cup Under 21 Football Tournament Round 2 game at Sheelin Park, Ballymachugh on Saturday.

Hastings Cup Under 21 Football Tournament Group 2 - Round 2

Longford . . . . . 1-12 Cavan . . . . . 1-8

A well-taken goal from wing back Russell Brady in the 22nd minute brought Frank McNamee’s side right back into contention and they only trailed by a point at half-time, 1-5 to 1-4, with the other scores coming from Peter Lynn, Shane Kenny (two frees) and Darragh Doherty.

Cavan made the better start to the second half with a point apiece (frees) from Ryan Connolly (who scored the goal for the home county in the early stages of the game) and Daire McEnroe but Longford then stepped up another couple of gears to dominate the remainder of the match.

Seven points were registered in a row, three from Shane Kenny (one free) and a brace from Jayson Matthews (one free) with Daryl Carrigy and Aidan McElligott also on target, and Longford got the final score of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time when David McGivney shot over the bar to seal a fine win.

Longford bid to maintain their unbeaten run in the Hastings Cup when they take on Roscommon in Round 3 at McGann Park, Kenagh on Friday night next, throw-in 8pm.

CAVAN: Fergal O’Rourke; Sean O’Connor, David Wilson, Callum Mussi; Dillon Raythorne, Cormac Daly, Stuart Dunne; Thomas Galligan, Cillian Maguire; Pierce Smith, Ryan Connolly (1-5, four points from frees), Rhys Clarke; Thomas Edward Donohoe, Darren McEnroe (0-3, all frees), Conor Smith.

Subs:- Jason McMahon for D Raythorne (42 mins); Brian McGee and Peter Corrigan for C Maguire and D McEnroe (45 mins); Caoimhin Carney and Evan Doughty for T Donohoe and C Smith (54 mins); Darragh Gannon for J McMahon (black card, 58 mins).

LONGFORD: Conor Gallagher (Young Grattans); James Moran (Young Grattans), Enda Macken (Colmcille), Kevin Sorohan (Rathcline); Eoin Higgins (St Mary’s Granard), Dessie Reynolds (Sean Connolly’s), Russell Brady (Abbeylara, 1-0); Shane Kenny (Rathcline, 0-5, three frees), Peter Hanley (Clonguish); Cillian Lee (St Brigid’s Killashee), Nigel Rabbitte (Abbeylara), Peter Lynn (Young Grattans, 0-1); Robbie Clarke (Longford Slashers), Daryl Carrigy (Ardagh/Moydow, 0-1), Darragh Doherty (Mostrim, 0-1).

Subs:- Joe Kelly (Ballymahon) for C Lee (23 mins); Michael Cahill (Carrickedmond) for E Macken (38 mins); David McGivney (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 0-1) for P Hanley (42 mins); Jayson Matthews (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 0-2, one free) for D Carrigy (42 mins); Aidan McElligott (Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 0-1) for R Clarke (51 mins); Cathal McCabe (Colmcille) for D Doherty (54 mins); Daniel Smith (Longford Slashers) for P Lynn (a minute into stoppage time).

Referee: Eamon O’Grady (Leitrim).