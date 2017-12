C is for the Christ child; born on this day

H is for herald angels in the night

R means our redeemer

I means Israel

S is for the stars that shone so bright

T is for three wise men, they who travelled far

M is for the manger where he lay

A is for all he stands for

S means shepherds came ; and that’s why there’s a Christmas Day

Happy Christmas everyone, and may you have a healthy New Year.