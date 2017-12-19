Longford ladies selling lip balm with all profits going to North West Hospice

After a very emotional and humbling visit to Northwest Hospice, Longford ladies Jo Purkis and Paula O’Connor set themselves a major challenge and need your help.

Along with other Forever Living Distributors throughout the country Jo and Paula got sponsorship for Care Packs for cancer patients, with the intention of brightening their day a little; they basically included some of the Aloe Vera personal care products which could really help ease the symptoms associated with various cancer treatments & a few treats like fluffy socks, mints, notepads.

Pens, tissues, crochet hats made especially by Kathleen Ganley and many of the sponsors wrote a note of encouragement to the patients.

You may also be interested in:

Photo Gallery: A nostalgic look back at Christmas in Longford and meeting Santa at the old Quinnsworth store



Some of these packs were given to patients directly and this Monday Jo and Paula went to present the rest to North West Hospice.

While there they got a tour of the facility and a breakdown of the services offered; the Hospice also supply some medical staff to the Oncology Unit at Sligo University Hospital and they also supply home care across a massive area of the North West.

Presently, the hospice have 8 beds and offer patients much more than medical treatment; including support, reflexology, art & crafts, with the support of volunteers. There currently planning to extend the unit, with the extension offering a further 10-12 patient beds. While the Hospice do get some funding from the HSE, the majority of the running costs and indeed any kind of development project, such as the planned extension is down to fundraising.



Deeply touched by their visit and both with personal experience of family members having had cancer; Jo and Paula came away wanting to do something to raise some much needed money towards the new building.

You may also be interested in reading:

Longford SVP to assist those who need a helping hand this Christmas

After putting their thinking caps on, they’ve set themselves a massive challenge of selling 10,000 of their extremely popular Aloe Vera lip balms and are looking for your help!!! You can buy one for €3.90 or 3 for €10. You also buy a box of 12 or a half box (6), if you’d like to pass/sell them onto family and friends or bring them into your workplace to sell.

Joe and Paula explained, "We’d really appreciate if some local service providers came on board, such as nail technicians, beauty salons and hairdressers. You can get these from Jo, Paula or some of their team members joining the challenge – Veronica Sammon and Amanda Faughnan."

For more information, just get in touch with Jo Purkis 086 - 1504395 or Paula O’ Connor on 087 – 9313615.

Every single lip balm sold is greatly appreciated & all profits will be going to North West Hospice.

You may also be interested in reading:

Twenty-seven years of raising funds in south Longford for Multiple Sclerosis