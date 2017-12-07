ISPCA Centre in Longford appealing for new homes for over 100 cats

The ISPCA is appealing for new homes for a number of cats currently in the care of the ISPCA National Animal Centre in Longford.

The cattery is now full to capacity with over 50 cats and kittens needing good homes.

So far this year, 351 cats and kittens have been responsibly rehomed from the Centre, 207 of which originated from an ex-research facility, with 144 being seized by or surrendered to our Inspectors. 50 cats remain at the ex-research facility and the ISPCA would like to be able to remove them before Christmas.

The charity is appealing to members of the public to consider adopting one of these super friendly cats if they are considering getting a new pet. All the cats are fully vet checked, vaccinated, treated for parasites, litter trained, neutered or spayed and they will need to be rehomed as indoor cats only.





Eva Ellis, ISPCA Centre Manager said: "These adorable cats will make wonderful pets plus they are naturally independent making them perfect companions for people with busy lifestyles. They love nothing more than to sit on a lap and be cuddled plus the mere act of stroking a cat has been known to release endorphins in our brain associated with well-being and happiness, linked to lowering blood pressure as well as lowering the risk of heart disease."

Eva continued: “We are however struggling to find new owners to adopt these gorgeous cats and with so many in our care, we are under pressure to find room to take in an additional 50 cats due to be removed from ex research laboratory by the end of December."

“Despite spending their entire life living in a clinical environment with limited stimuli, these cats are all adorably interactive and love attention."

Cats and kittens are not only puuurrrfect company but having a cat/pet also teaches children compassion and responsibility. By understanding and respecting your cats’ needs and dignity, you’ll be passing on an important message to our younger generation.

Once we find new homes for these adorable cats and kittens patiently waiting for new homes, it will help free up space in our cattery to help find more cats and kittens a new family to call their own.

You can visit the ISPCA National Animal Centre Wednesday to Sunday from 11:30 to 4pm, email info@ispca.ie or call 043 33 25035 (0) Visit the ISPCA website on http://www.ispca.ie/ rehoming/cats_rehoming/ to see the many cats and kittens looking for good homes.

Your new best friend could be waiting!

