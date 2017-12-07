Longford nominations sought for Adult Learning STAR Awards

AONTAS, the National Adult Learning Organisation is seeking nominations from adult learning initiatives in Longford for the 12th Annual STAR Awards 2018. The awards recognise the use of innovative approaches in adult and community education.

Niamh O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of AONTAS said: “Adult learning is essential to both economic success and to personal, social and cultural development. Every year, the STAR Awards are a fantastic occasion to highlight and celebrate the positive impact adult and community education have on the lives of learners around Ireland.

“Our award categories focus on promoting wellbeing; social inclusion; digital inclusion; and ensuring that the learner’s voice is heard. These award categories highlight the huge positive impact adult and community education have on an individual, their family and the wider community.

“It is important to encourage participation in adult learning, especially among those facing economic and social challenges. There is no doubt that there is a real appetite amongst adults in Longford to retrain, upskill and engage in lifelong learning, so this must be encouraged. The STAR awards applaud and recognise the achievements of these learners.”

Since its inception in 2007 over 1,000 adult learning initiatives across a wide variety of areas – including arts, mental health, addiction and disability – have been recognised through the STAR Awards.

For 2018, nominations are invited under four categories:

* Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote Wellbeing

* Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote Digital Inclusion

* Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote Social Inclusion

* Adult Learning Initiatives that Promote the Learner Voice



To nominate an adult learning initiative, please visit: www.adultlearnersfestival.awardsplatform.com. The deadline for receipt of nominations is Thursday, December 14.

Winners will be announced at the STAR Awards ceremony, which will be the opening event of the Adult Learners’ Festival 2018.



The ceremony will take place in Dublin on Monday, March 5. The Adult Learners' Festival will take place from the March 5 - 9, 2018.

You may also be interested in:

Longford team support Specsavers €11,000 aid mission to Kolkata with The Hope Foundation bringing sight to over 1,000 people

Christmas Nostalgia: Longford Auld Fellahs relive their best memories of the town they love so well