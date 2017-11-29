Over 2000 Lidl employees, family and customers screened for Type 2 Diabetes

Over the course of July – September 2017, Lidl invested €300,000 in an intensive community screening programme aimed at raising awareness of the growing numbers being diagnosed with Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes resulting in over 2,000 team members and their family members being screened along with customers. This was the largest Diabetes screening in Ireland in 2017.



Medical expert Dr Ciara Kelly and Dustin the Turkey took to the airwaves to get the message out and make sure that customers and staff availed of the Diabetes screening in Lidl stores across the country and spread the message about the importance of early detection.



Dr Ciara Kelly said, “Over two thousand Lidl employees and customer screenings taking place across the country is very impressive. This was a unique campaign, combining screenings for customers and employees, helping people across the country better understand the risk factors associated with Type 2 diabetes and encouraging them to proactively manage their health. You can do nothing about your genetics or your age, but you can lose weight and move more, which may dramatically reduce the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes.”



Maeve McCleane, HR Director for Lidl Ireland said, “We invested over €300,000 to deliver the largest team and customer screening of Type 2 Diabetes and highlight that as an employer we are serious about the health and wellbeing of our team members and customers.”



Dr Anna Clarke, Diabetes Ireland, “This was a seriously insightful campaign and we are greatly appreciative of Lidl’s help in raising awareness around Prediabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Lidl got people talking about Diabetes and their own risk of getting Type 2 diabetes. We know earlier diagnosis of diabetes prevents health problems. More importantly, when people take action to address weight and inactivity levels, Type 2 diabetes can be prevented, or its onset delayed. The Lidl campaign has helped many people to know how to do that.”



A double decker bus visited 92 store, warehouse and regional office locations across Ireland over three months (July to September) to ensure the Lidl Diabetes screening programme was available to all Lidl employees.



Screenings included a family history questionnaire; finger prick test; BMI measurements; and waist circumference measurements, with the analysis of the medical data provided immediately and confidentially to the employee.



Customer screenings involved a diabetes risk assessment and screening, helping customers to focus on areas that might need attention in order to reduce the risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes. Lidl customer screenings were free, and did not require pre-booked appointments. Specialist Diabetes Ireland personnel were on hand to offer advice and guidance on the condition.