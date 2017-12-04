Croke Park Lunch a great day for Longford GAA
Longford Leader columnist, Mattie Fox
Longford GAA held its first Longford Lunch in Croke Park on Friday, November 17 last.
Attended by over 500, it was a very successful event, promoted by Billy, Mike, and Pat Glennon, and featuring Sinead Hussey as the MC.
Given the way the event was set up, it should return around €80,000 to the coffers of the county board.
The attendance was treated to a really superb lunch, for which all present gave huge praise. It was terrific to see Longford doing something really right, and surely elevated the status of the county to higher levels within the organisation at large.
Starting at around midday, the day kicked off with a nice introduction by Mike, who was sparing in his
He hardly mentioned
PJ Gallagher, the comedian, who entertained the diners for about 40 minutes, was hilarious in his routine.
Another well-known comedian, Aprés Match member Barry Murphy, was scintillating in his
Another act which probably surprised everyone was the Italian Waiters, a singing ensemble of one male and two females, who appeared with
All members of the county board were on show, and it’s encouraging to see them all behaving as one voice.
Great fun was had with the various raffles, which went very well and swelled the coffers accordingly.
A great day for Longford GAA, and may it be the first of many.
Maybe we’ll get the park ready for Meath in the first round after all.
