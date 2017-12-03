Down Longford's Memory Lane: Chairman accused of getting £10,000 for “doing nothing”

Longford County Council chairman, Brian Lynch, was accused of drawing an allowance of £10,000 from the taxpayers of the county for “sitting in a chair and doing nothing” during a bitter debate on allowances at the final Estimates meeting on Friday last.

In a wideranging attack on the whole “junkets” issue, Peter Murphy called on his colleagues to “put a bit of decency back into Longford County Council” and said it was “a gross insult” to the taxpayers of the county to have astronomical service charges foisted on them when the chairman could draw an allowance of £10,000 for “sitting in a chair and doing noithing ”.

Pointing out that the figure of £10,000 was “not an allowance but a tax-free salary”, Cllr Murphy said the chairman was allowed to draw this huge sum of money in addition to his expenses and he asked his colleagues if they had “all gone mad” to condone this type of behaviour.