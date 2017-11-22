Sheppard's auction of collections of Hollywood legend Maureen O'Hara and former Irish President Mary Robinson

The style of a former Irish President, and glamour of a Hollywood legend, are on offer at another high profile in Durrow by Sheppard’s Irish Auction House.

The auctioneers are delighted to offer the Collections of Mrs Mary Robinson, and the West Cork collection of Hollywood movie star Maureen O’Hara (1920–2015).

Mrs Robinson who also served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, has sold her Victorian fishing lodge, Massbrook House, overlooking Lough Conn in Mayo, and is now downsizing to Dublin.

Consigned lots from Massbrook House include an exceptional, large Aesthetic Revival oak library table (Lot 129) by Holland & Sons, London. The expansive oval tooled leather top, above a leaf carved frieze, is raised on spiral legs and joined by stretcher rails. It is estimated at €5,000 – 7,000.

Pottery commissioned for use by President Robinson in the private apartments at Áras an Uachtaráin (official residence of the President of Ireland) is also on offer.

Every piece of the tin-glazed pottery was hand-painted with metallic oxides brushed into the raw glaze by renowned Irish potter Anthony O’Brien, with motifsof a deer and the Irish harp.

Also for auction by Mrs Robinson is a handsome Dublin George III brass hanging hall lantern (Lot 549), modestly estimated at €1,500 – 2,500.

Maureen O’Hara’s jewellery and furs faithfully reflect the pinnacle of Hollywood glamour and luxury.

Lot 885, a Christian Dior full-length white mink coat is trimmed with Arctic fox fur and lined throughout with silk.

The famously redheaded actress, known for her beauty and playing fiercely passionate but sensible heroines, is photographed wearing this coat in a beautiful silver-framed image.

Jewellery highlights from the O’Hara Collection include Lot 845, a relatively rare 18 ct. white gold round brilliant cut diamond ring with baguette diamond shoulders.

The centre round brilliant cut diamond weighs 8.3 ctand has a diameter of 1.4 cm. Estimate €100,000 to €150,000.

Lot 846 is a lively 18 ct. white gold round brilliant cut diamond solitaire ring. It has a diamond weight of 5.03 ct. approx diameter of 1.1 cm. Estimate: €50,000 – 70,000.

Lot 968 is an exquisite 18 ct. yellow and white gold natural Colombian emerald and round brilliant cut diamond pendant. The emerald weight is in excess of 26 ct. and the diamond weight exceeds 3.5 ct. The pendant is 42 cm. in length and the emerald measures an approximate 2 x 2 cm. Estimate: €50,000 – 70,000.

Both collections will be on view to the public at Sheppard’s multi-room exhibition facility in Durrow, and picture-taking is encouraged.

Previews are on November 25 to 27, 10am to 5pm daily.

Auction is on November 28 and 29, at 10:30 am each day.

See www.sheppards.ie