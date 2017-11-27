Longford Leader's Mattie Fox: Christy Moore represents our times and our failures

I watched my dear friend Christy Moore on the Late Late on Friday last.

I hadn’t been able to watch him, during recent appearances on the show, because he seemed to be trying desperately hard to reach the plateau.

This time he appeared alone.......solo.....just himself and his guitar.

This was vintage Christy, totally in control, relaxed, completely at ease.

Back to the future.

The performance matched anything he’s ever done on the Late Late.

He performed some favourites, and delivered them as though it was the first time he performed them. The sign of a true artist.

He also revealed some additions to his newly expanded repertoire.

The ‘politicians’ song, and an interesting one about Amsterdam.

The politicians song was delivered with just the right cocktail of humour mixed with the spice of angst.....

A classic in the making.

Gombeens who meet Christy always greet him with a loud guffaw “don’t forget your shovel..” it’s clear they have no idea what the song is actually about.

Sure, that’s ok.

I took real pleasure in contacting him after the performance, and sharing my view of his stunning performance.

Christy is a real performer, artistic, deliberated, well prepared.

He’s also got an astute, razor sharp mind.

He’s compassionate, deep, caring, with a penchant to champion the poor in society, the homeless, and the disadvantaged.

He’s got a real genuine social conscience.

Christy is a representative for our times and our failures.

This album should see him back the top of the bestsellers list.

Read next: After 30 years, Ballinamuck musician Mick Flavin still gets a rush of excitement