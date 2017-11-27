Longford Leader's Mattie Fox: Christy Moore represents our times and our failures
Longford Leader columnist, Mattie Fox
I watched my dear friend Christy Moore on the Late Late on Friday last.
I hadn’t been able to watch him, during recent appearances on the show, because he seemed to be trying desperately hard to reach the plateau.
This time he appeared alone.......solo.....just himself and his guitar.
This was vintage Christy, totally in control, relaxed, completely at ease.
Back to the future.
The performance matched anything he’s ever
He performed some
He also revealed some additions to his newly expanded repertoire.
The ‘politicians’ song, and an interesting one about Amsterdam.
The
A classic in the making.
Gombeens who meet Christy always greet him with a loud guffaw “don’t forget your shovel..” it’s clear they have no idea what the song is actually about.
Sure, that’s ok.
I took real pleasure in contacting him after the
Christy is a real performer, artistic, deliberated, well prepared.
He’s also got an astute,
He’s compassionate, deep, caring, with a penchant to champion the poor in society, the homeless, and the disadvantaged.
He’s got a real genuine social conscience.
Christy is a
This album should see him back the top of the bestsellers list.
