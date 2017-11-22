Get Longford Growing with share of €75,000 funding

Longford’s fruit and veg growers are invited to throw their hat into the ring for a share of €75,000 funding from GIY in partnership with Energia.

The ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing' campaign has a €75,000 pool of funding available to enable food growing by community and voluntary organisations all across Ireland including Northern Ireland. The application period is open until January 19, 2018.

The ‘Get Ireland Growing' initiative has to date supported almost 500 community food growing projects, positively impacting over 120,000 people. €340,000 has been awarded to groups over the last five years and this was distributed to projects right across the country.

In 2018, the Energia Get Ireland Growing Fund will be split across three categories ‘Sow', ‘Grow' and ‘Harvest' with awards ranging from €500 to €2,000. The big news this year is that one very special group will receive a massive €5,000 grant for their project. Together GIY and Energia will support at least 85 community food growing groups in 2018.

The funding pool is now open to any community group, school, NGO or Not for Profit, community garden or allotment group, GIY group, hospital, crèche, direct provision centre, men's shed or any group. The projects should all have an element of outreach, promotion and inclusivity and should have some plan to encourage more people to grow their own food.

The deadline for applications is January 19 and the successful applicants will be celebrated at a gala event which will be held at the home of GIY, GROW HQ in Waterford, in March 2018.

For further details and to submit an application for ‘Energia Get Ireland Growing' 2018 see GIY.ie.