Here's how you can WIN tickets to the Late Late Toy Show...

RTE have released details of a competition where you can win two tickets to the Late Late Toy Show on December 1.

The application process for tickets received over 140,000 entries, and with just 204 seats available in the studio on the night, you just might need this competition to get there.

RTE are looking for your 'Toy Show' talent!

They are asking people over the age of 18 to video themselves showing off their talent or party piece to be in with a chance of nabbing the tickets.

To enter, simply post the video online to the RTE One or Late Late Show Facebook pages, or post it to social media with the hashtag #ToyShowTalent.

So, who are your talented friends? This is the time to tap them up!

