You've seen the ad now you can take home your own Kevin (and Katie) Carrot!

Calling all Kevin the Carrot fans! Supermarket Aldi is re-introducing its 2016 sell-out Kevin the Carrot toys after the humble vegetable came back to star in this year’s Christmas campaign.

This year’s advert sees Kevin search for love with Katie, so not only is Aldi giving shoppers another chance to snap up their very own limited edition “Kevin the Carrot’ Plush Toy, but now there’s a ‘Katie the Carrot’ Plush Toy on offer too.

The plush toys will be available to buy in all 130 Aldi stores nationwide for €3.99 from this Thursday, November 23.

Kevin and Katie the Carrot plush toys also feature as part of a wider Aldi Specialbuys range which also includes a Kevin the Carrot Book on sale for €4.99 from 23rd November 2017.

Each shopper will be able to purchase a maximum of two of each of the plush toys.