Longford's Mattie Fox: An absurd move that threatened Irish foreign policy

Now that Shane Ross has suddenly declared that the proposed trip to North Korea ‘is not Government policy’ we can safely assume that the trip has been cancelled.

Whilst it may have been very amusing, and laughable, it was an absurd move that threatened Irish Foreign Policy and made a mockery of the supposed ‘new’ politics.

This Government has suffered many blots on its political landscape during its lifetime, but none more outrageous than the pursuit of a foreign policy, in direct defiance of the Taoiseach and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, by the three Alliance members.

This curveball that was thrown at the Government out of the blue ironically had its own critics and luckily nobody in their right minds would accuse the Government of any compliance in its origins.

Nonetheless, it shows us the level of real thinking, and basic knowledge, that occupies a minority of members of the house.

We’re not the only regime having a Boris Johnson type in our midst.

John Halligan and Co are not that simple. They possess a deep and dangerous culture; to even consider going to North Korea seems an outrage beyond comprehension.

Let’s be clear here. I’m not being facetious, but the plain truth is that Nazism and fascism did nothing that could be considered moral.

In fact, it’s as clear as day that they did much harm in their concerted efforts to tame and enforce “law and order”.

Millions murdered, outright genocide, invading other countries, and the outrages perpetrated in the name of progress was disgusting. The trampling on civil liberties was awesome in its brutality.

Nobody should be allowed express feelings that hark back to long ago. One would have thought we in Ireland had outlived and grown away from such horrid regimes.

I still hear of some of them protesting their innocence. Okay, one among them might not have the intellect to realise what’s actually going on.

This initiative goes back to the 1980’s when the Workers Party began its Marxist Leninist journey by contacting many communist regimes around the world.

During this period Tomás Mac Giolla and Sean Garland, the general secretary, visited North Korea, among other places, on a reciprocal basis.

I’m not suggesting any links between the Workers Party and any of the three Alliance members, but it’s an absolute disgrace that they’ve been allowed get away with a sort of ‘fool’s pardon’.

Leo Varadkar should act immediately, and remove all three. It’s the only way to curb such undiplomatic behaviour.

It is truly absurd that the same thing happens almost thirty seven years later.

It takes some a while to learn.