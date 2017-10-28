SEAI’s top tips for heating your home this Winter without costing the earth

With the clocks going back this weekend, heralding darker and colder days, the SEAI are urging home owners to get winter ready.

Home heating typically accounts for about two thirds of annual household energy bills, with most of the costs occurring during the winter months.

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) has ten top tips to stay warm and save money on your energy bills this winter. Reducing the amount of energy you use in your home saves you money, lowers your carbon footprint and contributes to a cleaner, healthier environment.

1. 20 degrees Celsius is an ideal temperature for the living areas in a home. Lowering your thermostat by just 1ºC could knock up to 10% off your heating bill, saving around €150 in a typical family home.



2. Get your boiler serviced annually to ensure safe and efficient operation. It could save you a further €150, which should cover the costs.



3. Use the 30 minute rule in cold weather:



* In the morning, set your heating to come on 30 minutes before you wake up and go off 30 minutes before you leave for work.

* In the evening set it to come on for 30 minutes before you are due home and off 30 minutes before you go to bed.



4. If only one room needs heating, such as a home office, use a space or portable heater instead of the central heating. For free standing heaters, choose ones with thermostat controls and timers for more efficient heating.



5. While open fires look beautiful, they are a real waste of energy with more than 75% of energy going up the chimney. They are also damaging to air quality, so choose a more energy efficient option.



6. Don’t overheat unused rooms. If they are going to be unoccupied for long periods, turn down the thermostat or valve on the radiators but keep a small trickle of heating going. This will help to reduce the risk of condensation.



7. If you are leaving the house unoccupied for an extended period, set the timer and thermostat to allow for a low level of heating each day. This will help to reduce the risk of frost damage.



8. Much of the heat loss from a house goes through the windows, particularly if they are single-glazed. Keep curtains closed at night and ensure they hang behind radiators.



9. Insulating your attic and walls could save you 30-40% on your home heating bill. Grants for wall and roof insulation, as well as home heating upgrades, are available from SEAI with quick online approval available. Visit www.seai.ie/homeenergygrants



10. Remote heating controls allow you to turn on and off your heating from your phone, tablet or computer and are really useful if you work irregular hours.



For more energy saving tips and advice, visit www.seai.ie