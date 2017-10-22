Longford Leader's Mattie Fox: No need for Leo to play petty politics

Leo Varadkar flattered in his opening as Taoiseach, to deceive in the disappointingly short term, as he seems compelled to continue the Enda Kenny preoccupation of sneering at Sinn Féin.

Varadkar should be above that, and leave the confrontational petty politics to some of his troops.

He’s seen as an educated man….

It doesn’t impress anyone who had hoped for a new dawn - which looked very likely at first - after he became Taoiseach.

There’s no need for the Taoiseach to play such petty politics, when all the world knows that the most likely outcome of the next election is a Fianna Fáil/Sinn Féin coalition.

There’s little evidence to cultivate any other point of view. After all, politics is all about the mandate, and if Sinn Féin continue their upward curve they do have a significant mandate - from the public who must represent their personal view.

It’s a foolish politician who renders the Sinn Féin vote as meaningless. That’s a quite outrageous assertion to pursue, while the party in question (SF) continues to grow and grow.