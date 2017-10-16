Lakeside Weddings at Bloomfield House Hotel

The beautiful lake setting and picturesque gardens matched with over 38 years of wonderful weddings, superb facilities and sumptuous food makes the Four Star Bloomfield House Hotel a truly romantic venue, perfect for any wedding.

Your wedding day is one of the most special days in your life and something that should be eagerly anticipated and thoroughly enjoyed.

With so many decisions and choices to make, the build up to your big day can be a lot to take in - that’s where the Bloomfield Wedding Team steps in.

With over 38 years experience, they will offer invaluable advice and support to make your wedding the most memorable and enjoyable day of your life.

They can promise you their utmost personal and professional attention in the planning and preparation of your special celebration.

The team places great emphasis on ensuring that wedding guests are truly impressed and enjoy a unique experience with the spectacular backdrop of Lough Ennell.

Ideally located in the heart of the Westmeath Lakelands, the beautiful lake setting and picturesque gardens matched with superb facilities and sumptuous food, Bloomfield House Hotel is a truly romantic venue, perfect for any wedding.

This stunningly situated spacious hotel, full of history and romance, is renowned for excellent service, terrific atmosphere and strong emphasis on customer care.

Perched on the lake shores, this hotel offers a stunning backdrop for lakeside civil marriages.

Say ‘I Do’ on the shores of Lough Ennell and host your ceremony and celebrations within one spectacular venue.

Bloomfield House was awarded Best Wedding Venue in Westmeath by venue finder website, WeddingDates.ie.

These Awards are very valued by prospective brides and grooms as they provide real insight into how venues perform on the all-important wedding day by reading the experience of other couples who have had their wedding there.

Discover how Bloomfield House Hotel can make all your wedding dreams come true.

For more information on Weddings at Bloomfield House Hotel, please telephone 044 93 40894, email weddings@bloomfieldhouse.com or visit www.bloomfieldhousehotel.ie