Sponsored Content: Rejuvapen Microneedling - Skin Rejuvenation Saviour!

A hot favourite among celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian and indeed with our clients at The Laser and Skin Clinic, it caters to a multitude of skin concerns and is safe for any skin type.

The downtime is minimal and the results are streets ahead and incomparable to traditional dermaroller microneedling devices. Scars? Stretch marks? Fine lines and wrinkles? Enlarged pores? Uneven skin texture? If you said ‘YES’ to any of these, then microneedling could be the ideal treatment for you.

Now the science behind it - the best part about Medical Microneedling is that your own body does all the work. The Rejuvapen penetrates your skin on different levels, and creates micro injuries to the skin. This kick-starts your body into repair-mode, triggering the production of collagen and elastin. More collagen and elastin means smoother, more refined and firmer skin.

Does the treatment hurt? The term itself “micro needling” may sound a little scary, but rest assured, a numbing agent is used on your skin before your treatment so you feel no pain or discomfort. Improvements can be seen after as little as one treatment and a course of 4-6 treatments are recommended for best results.

